What to Eat

Annie Bailey’s Irish Pub House

Looking for some traditional pub food or Irish inspired cuisine? Then you should definitely check out Annie Bailey’s Irish Pub House for shepherd’s pie, short ribs, pasta or choose from a variety of sandwiches such as fried chicken or pulled pork. To pair with your entrée, Annie Bailey’s also offers a variety of beer, wine and signature cocktails. They are open Monday through Thursday from 4p.m. to 9p.m., Friday from 4p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 11a.m. to 12a.m. and Sunday from 11a.m. to 7p.m. Additionally, they offer takeout and brunch from 11a.m. to 3p.m. on weekends.

Travel: 3 minute walk from Lancaster County Convention Center

Enjoy a variety of Irish inspired dishes at Annie Bailey’s Pub House. Photo courtesy of Annie Bailey’s Irish Pub House

The Pressroom Restaurant & Bar

If you’re looking for a bite to eat after a long day, take a trip to The Pressroom for a variety of options. They offer everything from burgers and steaks to Italian favorites such as pasta and a variety of flatbreads. The Pressroom also has a wide variety of drinks options to choose from such as specialty beverages and classic beers. It is open Monday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 9p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11a.m. to 11 p.m. and they accept reservations.

Travel: 2 minute walk from Lancaster County Convention Center

511 West

After a long day of crafting and shopping, consider stopping by 551 West for some signature favorites such as chicken tenders, sandwiches and wraps or one of their rich entrees. A few of their entrees include chicken parmesan, salmon or pasta. They also offer a wide range of fun signature cocktails such as “box of rain” which includes blueberry vodka and lemon sour or a “grapefruit moon crush.” It is open Sunday to Thursday from 11a.m. to 12a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11a.m. to 1a.m.

Travel: 4 minute drive from Lancaster County Convention Center

Conestoga Restaurant

Satisfy your cravings after a busy day at Conestoga Restaurant with seafood or even meatballs. For the main course, they have everything from burgers and chicken sandwiches to pulled pork and chicken and waffles. Additionally, they have a wide selection of pitas such as mushroom or sausage. Don’t forget to pair one of these creations with something from their long list of beverage options. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday but open Wednesday to Saturday from 12p.m. to 9p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8p.m. and they accept reservations.

Travel: 5 minute drive from Lancaster County Convention Center

Have dinner and a drink outside on a warm August day at Conestoga Restaurant. Photo courtesy of Conestoga Restaurant

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

Can’t decide what to eat? Primanti Bros. has so many options from their signature sandwiches to pizza. Some of their sandwiches include steak and cheese, spicy ham, turkey, pastrami or corned beef. If you’re not in the mood for a sandwich, consider trying one of their pizza options or even create your own. Additionally, they have wings, salad and a full list of appetizers ranging from mozzarella wedges to zucchini sticks. They are open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 11a.m. to 11p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11a.m. to 1a.m. You can dine in or order online and take your food to go.

Travel: 10 minute drive from Lancaster County Convention Center

Primanti Bros. has a wide variety of options to satisfy any craving after a long day. Photo courtesy of Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

Need a Caffeine Break? Check Out These Coffee Shops

Square One Coffee Roasters

Stop by Square One Coffee Roasters for your mid-day caffeine pick up. Choose from a variety of fresh coffee such as an espresso, macchiato or cold brew. If coffee isn’t your thing, they also have tea, matcha and hot chocolate. If you want to pair your drink with a snack, they have several pastries such as scones, bagels, cookies and muffins. You can even buy a bag of coffee to take back to your hotel for the rest of your trip. They are open Monday to Friday from 7a.m. to 5p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8a.m. to 5p.m.

Travel: 3 minute drive or 8 minute walk from Lancaster County Convention Center

Stop by for a cup of coffee or tea before you start your day of workshops. Photo courtesy of Square One Coffee Roasters

Endo Café

Didn’t make coffee or tea in your hotel or home? Don’t fear, Endo Café has a variety of options for all of your beverage needs. They have different coffees such as americano, cappuccino or espresso. Additionally, they have many teas, hot chocolate and matcha. But make sure to note, that some coffees are infused with CBD. Don’t forget to pair your drink with a waffle, bagel or breakfast burrito while you’re there. They are open Monday through Thursday from 8.a.m. to 3p.m., Friday from 8a.m. to 4p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9a.m. to 4p.m.

Travel: 3 minute drive or 10 minute walk from Lancaster County Convention Center

Check Out These Local Shops to Buy Some New Supplies

The BeadWorks

Want to create something great this weekend? Consider making a new piece of jewelry at The BeadWorks or take some beads home to make something later. There is also a staff of professionals if you need help making your latest creation. You can take a class if you’re a beginner or just want to learn some new skills. The classes typically range from $10-15 plus materials. They are open Monday from 10a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10a.m. to 7p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10a.m. to 9.m. and Sunday from 12p.m. to 6p.m.

Travel: 4 minute walk from Lancaster County Convention Center

Choose from thousands of beads to make an amazing piece of jewelry at The Bead Works. Photo courtesy of The BeadWorks

The Gem Den

Located right next to The BeadWorks, is The Gem Den where you can purchase gems, crystals and rocks originating in several different countries. Additionally, they sell a variety of meditation supplies such as singing bowls, prayer flags, incense and sage. The hours are the same as The BeadWorks.

Travel: 3 minute walk from Lancaster County Convention Center

The PotteryWorks

If you love your creation from The BeadWorks, you will definitely want to check out their sister store, The PotteryWorks that is right around the corner. Choose from a wide variety of items to paint and hundreds of colors to make your new creation your own. They are open Monday from 10a.m. to 6p.m., Tuesday through Saturday from 10a.m. to 9p.m. and Sunday from 12p.m. to 6p.m.

Travel: 4 minute walk from Lancaster County Convention Center

Come paint something great for your home or office at Pottery Works. Photo courtesy of Pottery Works

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen

The Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen features a variety of workshops and even a guild store. Some of their classes include pottery, wood and glass. Continue your weekend full of crafting fun and consider stopping by to engage in a workshop or look around to find something to bring home. The store is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10a.m. to 5p.m. and first Fridays from 10a.m. to 8p.m.

Travel: 2 minute drive from Lancaster County Convention Center

Log Cabin Quilt Shop

Want to buy a new quilt to take home or need some new materials? Check out Log Cabin Quilt Shop. There are so many patterns and sizes to choose from such as baby patterns, apron patterns and even wool patterns. They also sell panels, kits and pre-cuts to help get you started. This is perhaps one of the absolute best places to visit in Lancaster if you’re a quilter! It is open from Monday to Saturday from 9a.m. to 5p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Travel:16 minute drive from Lancaster County Convention Center

Log Cabin Quilt Shop has everything you need for your next quilting project. Photo courtesy of Log Cabin Quilt Shop

The Quilt Shop at Millers

The quilts at The Quilt Shop at Millers are made by Amish and Mennonite artists and they have almost every size you can think of from cribs to king size beds. They also have tons of other products such as potholders, table runners, aprons, stuffed animals and pillows. They are open Monday from 10a.m. to 3p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4p.m., Saturday from 10a.m. to 5:00p.m. and Sunday from 10a.m. to 4p.m.

Travel: 20 minute drive from Lancaster County Convention Center

Other Attractions in the Area

Lancaster Barnstormers

When it comes to places to visit in Lancaster if you’re a quilter, we can’t forget about the Lancaster Barnstormers. Especially if you love sports as much as you love crafts! You’ll definitely want to catch a baseball game and see these masters at work. They are even playing at home on August 2nd and 3rd at 6:30p.m. against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Buy your tickets now!

Travel: 6 minute drive from Lancaster County Convention Center

Whether or not you’re a sports fan, you will definitely want to see a game at this stadium. Photo courtesy of the Lancaster Barnstormers

North Museum of Nature and Science

The North Museum of Nature and Science has many different exhibits to explore such as a live animal room, a nature gallery, STEAM art gallery and a geology room. There are even planetarium shows on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets for the museum are $11, tickets for the museum and planetarium are $18 and children under three are free. The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10a.m. to 3p.m. and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Travel: 5 minute drive from Lancaster County Convention Center

We hope these suggestions of places to visit in lancaster if you’re a quilter have inspired you! Whether you’re out to get a good meal or do a little extra craft shopping, each of these places are sure to make your trip to our Maker Festival in Lancaster, PA even more enjoyable!