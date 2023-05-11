Find Your Quilter’s Paradise

Stitch by stitch, this curated list will lead you through a tapestry of noteworthy quilt shops and sewing havens, where you can discover a treasure trove of fabrics, patterns, and tools, while engaging with fellow artisans and expanding your creative horizons. So join us as we delve into the city’s vibrant sewing community and unravel the secrets behind Milwaukee’s enduring love affair with the fiber arts!

My Material Matters Quilt Shop

My Material Matters Quilt Shop is an absolute must-visit destination. As you step into the shop, you’ll be greeted by a vibrant and modern ambiance, with shelves adorned with a stunning collection of fabrics from renowned designers such as Tula Pink, Riley Blake, Moda, and more! From traditional quilting tools, books, patterns, and kits to an assortment of rulers and notions, you’ll find all the essentials to bring your creative visions to life.

Travel: 25 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10am – 5pm; Saturday 10am – 2pm; closed Sunday & Monday

Blue Whale Quilt Studio

With a wide selection of patterns and thread colors to choose from, Blue Whale Quilt Studios can help you find the perfect fit for your quilt top. Whether you’re looking to add a finishing touch to your masterpiece or seeking professional quilting services to bring your vision to life, Blue Whale Quilt Studios offers a haven of expertise and creativity that will undoubtedly enhance your quilting experience during the Maker Festivals.

Travel: 11 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Coins & Quilts

This unique establishment seamlessly combines two beloved hobbies, coin collecting and quilting, to create a haven for enthusiasts of both crafts. With over a decade of quilting experience, Coins & Quilts understands the needs and desires of quilters, offering a vast selection of high-quality fabric lines, threads, and quilting supplies to help bring your creative visions to life. The friendly and knowledgeable staff is always ready to provide personalized service, offering creative inspiration, color matching advice, and assistance in achieving your quilting goals.

Travel: 14 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Monday – Friday 10am – 5:30pm; Saturday 1-2pm; closed Sunday

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts

You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to visit the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Situated just east of the charming historic downtown Cedarburg, WI, this museum is a haven dedicated to fostering appreciation for the artistic, cultural, historic, and social significance of quilts and fiber arts. So go visit and immerse yourself in a rich tapestry of exhibits that showcase the beauty and creativity of quilting and fiber arts!

Travel: 28 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm; Sunday 12pm – 4pm; closed Monday and Tuesday

There’s more to explore on this historic farmstead than just the quilts! Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts.

Milwaukee Sewing Machine Co.

Milwaukee Sewing Machine Co. is a longstanding institution that has been an integral part of the city for over 70 years. With a legacy built on decades of experience, this shop is a trusted destination for quilters and sewists seeking unparalleled guidance and support. Their dedicated and knowledgeable staff is unmatched, offering a wealth of expertise that is hard to find elsewhere.

Travel: 10 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30am – 3pm; Saturday 8:30am – 12:30pm; closed Sunday

Seams Sew Perfect

Quilters and sewists attending the 2023 Maker Festivals will discover a haven of sewing treasures at Seams Sew Perfect. This delightful destination, which opened its doors in February 2022, offers a wide array of offerings that will undoubtedly appeal to quilting and sewing enthusiasts. So whether you’re in search of the perfect fabric for your next project or seeking inspiration from their vast collection, this shop has got you covered.

Travel: 12 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Monday – Friday 10am – 5pm; Saturday 11am – 3pm; closed Sunday

Log Cabin Sewing Company

Fiber artists are sure to find joy and inspiration at Log Cabin Sewing Company! In fact, this establishment is the Milwaukee community’s first “sewing lounge.” It offers a welcoming environment where stitchers can come together, connect, and foster their love for quilting and sewing. With a full range of sewing supplies — including fabric, patterns, and notions — visitors will find everything they need to take their next project to the next level.

Travel: 16 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10am – 5pm; Tuesday & Thursday 12pm – 7pm; Saturday 10am – 2pm; closed Sunday

Grab a Bite to Eat

But that’s not all Milwaukee has to offer! As you venture beyond the world of textiles, the city will entice your taste buds with its diverse culinary landscape. After a day spent immersed in our Maker Festival workshops, it’s time to indulge your senses and savor the flavors of the city.

Calderone Club

You’re in for a delectable treat at Calderone Club! This classic Italian restaurant serves up generous portions of mouthwatering pasta that will transport you back to the homemade meals of your childhood. From rich sauces to perfectly cooked noodles, this restaurant takes pride in recreating the flavors and comfort of Mamma’s cooking.

Travel: 5 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday from 4:30pm – 9:30pm; Friday & Saturday from 4pm – 10pm; closed Sunday & Monday

Does this not look like the perfect post-workshop meal? Photo courtesy of Calderone Club.

Third Street Tavern

Come satisfy your cravings at Third Street Tavern, a corner bar that offers a delightful culinary experience. Known for their amazing thin smashed old fashioned burgers, cheese steaks, and delectable appetizers, this cozy establishment is the perfect spot to indulge in comfort food favorites. Plus you can play tons of classic video games at their arcade!

Travel: 11 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: 11am – 1am Sunday – Thursday; 11am – 2:30am Friday & Saturday

Milwaukee ChopHouse

Indulge in a culinary delight after a long day of Maker Festival workshops at Milwaukee ChopHouse. With its contemporary atmosphere and exceptional cuisine, this restaurant is a perfect choice for those seeking a memorable dining experience. The extensive wine list and superior service further enhance the dining experience, ensuring a truly special occasion.

Travel: 2 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 5 – 10pm; Sunday 4 – 9pm; closed Monday

Brick 3 Pizza

This charming pizzeria, housed in a historic cream city brick building dating back to 1876, embraces old-world charm and delivers a taste of authentic New York City pizza. Influenced by Staten Island roots and the traditions of NYC pizzerias, Brick 3 Pizza is committed to reviving the glory days of high-quality neighborhood slice joints. So, take a break from stitching and enjoy a delicious taste of New York!

Travel: 10 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11am – 8pm; Friday & Saturday 11am – 1am; closed Sunday

Get a slice of NYC at Brick 3 Pizza. Photo courtesy of Brick 3 Pizza.

DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse

You’re in for a mouthwatering experience at DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse! With a commitment to using select, local ingredients, this smokehouse crafts their dishes from scratch, ensuring freshness and quality. Following the Southern tradition, their meats are prepared using only hickory smoke, spice, and plenty of time, resulting in flavors that are rich and authentic.

Travel: 1 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday & Sunday 11:30am – 9pm; Friday & Saturday 11:30am – 10pm; closed Monday

Buck Bradley’s Saloon & Eatery

You’ll find a charming retreat from the hustle and bustle of the Maker Festivals at Buck Bradley’s Saloon & Eatery. Situated in the bustling Old World 3rd Street of Milwaukee, this historic establishment offers a warm and inviting atmosphere. With its rich history and central location, it’s the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a satisfying meal after a day of creativity.

Travel: 8 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Wednesday & Thursday 11am – 10pm; Friday 11am – 12am; Saturday 9am – 12am; Sunday 9am – 10pm; closed Monday & Tuesday

Sip On a Coffee or Beer

From charming cafes and buzzing coffee shops, where you can sip on expertly brewed coffees and enjoy a moment of respite, to the hip breweries and that will take you to new heights, Milwaukee has something to satisfy every craving. So whether you want to get a jumpstart on your morning or have a quick nightcap before crawling into bed, these recommendations are for you.

Canary Coffee Bar

Fuel your creativity with a visit to Canary Coffee Bar located in Westown! This coffee shop offers a unique multi-roaster experience, showcasing a variety of coffee beans from different roasters. So whether you prefer a rich espresso or a perfectly brewed pour-over, Canary Coffee Bar has you covered with their expertly crafted coffee beverages.

Travel: 6 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Monday – Friday 7am – 9pm; Saturday & Sunday 8am – 9pm

Grab a hot cup of coffee before your first (or third) workshop of the day! Photo courtesy of Canary Coffee.

Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts

Come satisfy your coffee and doughnut cravings at Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts — an eclectic coffee shop offers a unique blend of flavors and experiences. Indulge in the delightful combination of freshly brewed coffee and a variety of delectable doughnuts, ranging from classic old-fashioned favorites to innovative and creative creations.

Travel: 8 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Monday & Tuesday 8am – 5pm; Wednesday – Friday 8am – 6pm; Saturday 9am – 7pm; Sunday 9am – 5pm

Discourse Coffee

Discover a captivating coffee experience at Discourse Coffee! This unique coffee shop brings together a diverse team of individuals, including baristas, artists, cooks, and more, who are passionate about crafting liquid stories that celebrate the essence of people, places, and things. With a commitment to sustainability and seasonality, Discourse Coffee takes pride in exploring the unknown, offering a range of carefully sourced and meticulously prepared coffee offerings.

Travel: 9 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Open every day 7:30am – 4:30pm

The Explorium Brewpub Third Ward

Finish up your day with a refreshing beer experience at the Explorium Brewpub Third Ward. Founded by Mike and Joan Doble, the name “The Explorium” captures their belief in the innate human desire to learn and discover, inspired by famous explorers from different eras and lands. As quilters and sewists gather at this brewpub, they can share their own tales of travels and discoveries while savoring handcrafted beers and food influenced by global cuisines!

Travel: 10 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11am – 10pm; Friday & Saturday 11am – 12am; Sunday 11am – 9pm

The Beer Garden

Create cherished memories while enjoying a craft beer at The Beer Garden — Milwaukee’s living room! This inviting gathering place provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere where people come together to share drinks, stories, and laughter. So whether it’s to unwind after a day of creative exploration or to connect with fellow makers, The Beer Garden offers a relaxed and friendly environment for creatives to make new memories.

Travel: 4 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 11am – 8pm; Friday & Saturday 11am – 9pm; closed Sunday & Monday

This is a great place to gab with your fellow makers while you sip a beer and do some handwork! Photo courtesy of The Beer Garden.

Milwaukee Brewing Company

After a long day of appreciating the fiber arts, you can come appreciate the art of craft beer at Milwaukee Brewing Company! Founded on the principles of sustainability, creativity, and innovation, this brewery is dedicated to using the finest local ingredients and suppliers to create exceptional beers. This is the place to be if you want to experience the rich brewing heritage of Milwaukee and discover unique flavors that reflect the city’s evolving beer culture.

Travel: 4 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Monday – Friday 3 – 10pm; Saturday 11am – 10pm; Sunday 11am – 9pm

Other Things to Do in Milwaukee

Beyond the realms of quilting, sewing, and culinary adventures, Milwaukee boasts a plethora of attractions and activities that promise to enrich your stay during the 2023 Maker Festivals. We highly recommend immersing yourself in the city’s vibrant cultural landscape by exploring world-class museums, taking in the architectural marvels, or catching an exhilarating baseball game.

Catch a Baseball Game

Top of our list of places to visit in Milwaukee if you’re a quilter or sewist is the American Family Field! It’s a great place to bring your friends so you can enjoy a night of baseball as the Milwaukee Brewers go head-to-head with the San Francisco Giants. After all, what’s better than hitting a game after a long day of learning? Soak in a little bit of Milwaukee fun, enjoy the outdoors, and of course bring your quilting and sewing friends along with you!

When: Friday May 26th at 6pm

Travel: 6 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

Visit the Milwaukee Public Natural History Museum

Find inspiration and fascination at the Milwaukee Public Natural History Museum! With a mission to ignite curiosity and promote the preservation of our planet’s natural and cultural diversity, the museum offers engaging exhibitions, educational programs, and extensive collections. Visitors can immerse themselves in the wonders of nature, exploring the intricacies of our world’s ecosystems, biodiversity, and cultural heritage.

Travel: 5 minute walk from the Wisconsin Center

Hours: Wednesday – Monday 10am – 5pm; closed Tuesday

A beautiful place to stretch your legs after a long day of sewing. | peeterv / Signature Collection / via Getty Images

Stroll Down the Milwaukee RiverWalk

Before the Maker Festivals finish, you need to be sure to enjoy a delightful excursion along Milwaukee’s Riverwalk. This vibrant public space, open 24/7, offers a picturesque stroll along the Milwaukee River, allowing visitors to connect with nature and immerse themselves in the city’s beauty. Makers can find inspiration in the serene ambiance, scenic views, and the rich tapestry of the urban landscape as they explore.

Travel: 5 minute drive from the Wisconsin Center

As you can see, there will be countless opportunities for you to immerse yourself in the rich creative and culinary culture of Milwaukee, WI! From visiting unique quilt shops and textile studios to exploring museums, enjoying delicious food, and savoring local brews, there’s something in town for everyone to enjoy. Where will you choose to visit on this list of places to visit in Milwaukee if you’re a quilter? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to sign up for our Maker Festivals today!