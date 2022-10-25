Plan Your Precuts

Get more mileage from your stash!

If you’ve ever purchased those delightful precuts without knowing what you were going to do with them – they are just so irresistible after all – you may end up watching them go unused. And while they look absolutely lovely sitting on your shelf, you might actually break open that fat quarter tower if you know what you can do with them.

To help, we created a handy reference guide that shows what cuts you can get from your precuts. (Say that 10 times fast!) Keep this article handy so you can refer to it the next time you start a project.

21⁄2″ Strips Sister Bay by 3 Sisters for Moda Fabrics

5″ Charm Squares Dance in Paris by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics

Fat Quarters Daydreamer by Tula Pink for FreeSpirit Fabrics

Click here for a free PDF download of this article