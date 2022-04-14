Playing Along, the IG Quiltfest Roundup | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 74

Ginger and Tracy decided Lori needed to experience #IGQuiltfest for herself. In this episode, the hosts have a nice long chat sharing their favorite prompts from the month-long event on Instagram. Toward the end, they share tips for keeping your sewing machine in tip-top shape, so stay tuned!

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori, and Ginger catch up.

Quilter on Fire Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/qof-episode-61-tracy-mooney/id1543038352?i=1000555771323

Ginger’s Quilt in progress

Ruby Jubilee Blocks

Open Studios | IG Quiltfest

Amy Ellis: https://www.instagram.com/amyscreativeside/

“P.C” Book Photo

The Secret Lives of Color by Kassia St. Clair for Penguin Random House.

Fiber Nation: https://www.interweave.com/category/fiber-nation/

Fiber Nation—The Deadliest Dyes https://www.interweave.com/fiber-nation/deadly-dyes/

Quilt Backs

Must Makes

Oh Scrap! By Lissa Alexander includes a scrappy Burgoyne Surrounded quilt that is on Tracy’s List of “must makes”.

The Plaidish quilt is a free pattern by Erica Taylor Jackman of Kitchen Table Quilting.

Follow Erica @kitchentablequilting

Here are the versions by @JessicaQuilter who hosts a Plaidish quilt along on Instagram.

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews