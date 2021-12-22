Podcast Gold: Operation Surprise Lori | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 67

Lori retired earlier this year so Tracy and Ginger have been planning a special gift that is finally ready thanks to this episode’s amazing guest, Aby Dolinger. Wait till you hear Tracy’s elaborate plan come together to surprise Lori with this gift, it’s truly podcast gold! In open studios Aby joins the ladies and tells how Lori’s surprise came together plus we get to hear all about Aby’s quilting journey. In Fine Finishes, Tracy, Lori and Ginger all tell tails of crafted gifts they have received over the years.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger

Piece on Earth Holiday Countdown

Windom Quilted Bomber Jacket

Lori with her new signature quilt, pieced and quilted by Aby!

Signatures on Lori’s retirement quilt upclose!

Aby’s First quilt was published in Quilters Newsletter Magazine, the October November 2009 issue

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]