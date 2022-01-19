Podcast Gold: The ”Pride & Joy” of Quilting | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 68

Happy 2022! Tracy, Lori & and Ginger get all caught up after the holiday break and share all their finished holiday projects. In Open Studio, Foundation Paper piecing quilt designer & maker Veruschka Zarate joins the podcast trio. Varuschka shares her quilting journey and her creative process when designing her foundation paper pieced portraits. In Fine Finishes, Lori poses the question to Ginger and Tracy, to paper piece or not to paper piece? Lori also shares a few great paper piecing tips as well!
Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger
Windom Quilted Bomber Jacket: https://www.sewdaily.com/sew-news-windom-quilted-jacket-sew-along/
Yanta Overalls Pattern: https://helensclosetpatterns.com/product/yanta-overalls-pdf-pattern/
Zippy Bag Pattern: https://sallietomato.com/collections/pdf-download/products/zippy-bags-instant-download
Open Studio | Veruschka Zarate
Veruschka Zarate
Website: https://prideandjoyquilting.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prideandjoyquilting/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prideandjoyquilting/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCckVB_E7GyXy5yhJbGSqv6Q/videos
