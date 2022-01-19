Podcast Gold: The ”Pride & Joy” of Quilting | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 68

Happy 2022! Tracy, Lori & and Ginger get all caught up after the holiday break and share all their finished holiday projects. In Open Studio, Foundation Paper piecing quilt designer & maker Veruschka Zarate joins the podcast trio. Varuschka shares her quilting journey and her creative process when designing her foundation paper pieced portraits. In Fine Finishes, Lori poses the question to Ginger and Tracy, to paper piece or not to paper piece? Lori also shares a few great paper piecing tips as well!

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger

Leather knife roll Tracy created for her son.

Interior of the knife roll.

Lori’s grandsons trading quilts from Grandma.

Lori’s Christmas tree with the pile of quilts she made for her family.

Ginger in her corduroy Yanta Overalls and her Mom, Eileen, in the Windom Quilted Bomber Jacket Ginger made her for Christmas.

Windom Quilted Bomber Jacket: https://www.sewdaily.com/sew-news-windom-quilted-jacket-sew-along/

Yanta Overalls Pattern: https://helensclosetpatterns.com/product/yanta-overalls-pdf-pattern/

Ginger’s sister-in-law, Mandy, showing off the bag Ginger made which matches her shirt, shoes and Christmas tree skirt!

Zippy Bag Pattern: https://sallietomato.com/collections/pdf-download/products/zippy-bags-instant-download

Open Studio | Veruschka Zarate

Veruschka Zarate

Website: https://prideandjoyquilting.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prideandjoyquilting/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prideandjoyquilting/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCckVB_E7GyXy5yhJbGSqv6Q/videos

Examples of Veruschka’s outstanding works of art.

Veruschka’s Heart of a Lion Paper Piece pattern.

Veruschka’s “Pride and Joy” Quilt, a Foundation Paper Pieced Self-Portrait

Veruschka’s Portrait of Audrey Hepburn

Veruschka’s Portrait of Oprah Winfrey

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews