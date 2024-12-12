Poinsettia Quilts: Five Projects to Bloom This Holiday Season

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Nothing says the holiday season quite like the vibrant red and green hues of poinsettias. Known as the “Christmas flower,” this tropical plant, revered by the Aztecs for its beauty and medicinal properties, originates from southern Mexico, where it was called cuetlaxochitl. Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, introduced it to the United States in the 1820s, and it has since become a holiday staple. With its star-shaped bracts symbolizing the Star of Bethlehem, the poinsettia’s charm extends far beyond its botanical roots. In fact, December 12th is National Poinsettia Day, honoring Paul Ecke, the father of the poinsettia industry, and commemorating Poinsett’s legacy. To celebrate this iconic flower, we’re sharing five poinsettia quilts that capture its beauty, offering bold reds, vibrant greens and unique designs to inspire your holiday sewing.

Holiday Bouquet

Holiday Bouquet designed by Kelly Kirkland.

Featured in the winter 2024 issue of McCall’s Quilting, the Holiday Bouquet quilt pattern brings the holiday spirit to life with a big, bold bouquet of poinsettias bursting with color and charm!

Victorian Kissing Ball

Victorian Kissing Ball designed by Nikki Mundt and quilted by Sharon Lacey.

A Victorian Kissing Ball is a charming holiday tradition dating back to the 19th century. Made of evergreen branches and adorned with ribbons, berries, and sometimes mistletoe, it was hung in doorways to spread cheer and encourage festive kisses beneath it. In the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting, you’ll find this quilt project inspired by this timeless symbol of joy and love.

Poinsettia Pizzaz Table Runner

Poinsettia Pizzazz Table Runner designed by Marcia Harmening.

Bring a pop of festive flair to your dining room with the Poinsettia Pizzazz Table Runner! Featuring bold checkerboard patchwork and whimsical appliquéd poinsettias, this pattern transforms your table into a winter wonderland. Perfect for both everyday meals and holiday gatherings, the coordinating runner and placemat set add a touch of style and warmth that’s sure to impress your guests. Stitch up this cheerful project and let your table sparkle all season long!

Poinsettia Trail Table Topper

Add a festive touch to your home with the Poinsettia Trail Table Topper! This charming small quilt is perfect for sprucing up your table or brightening a wall with holiday cheer. Its compact size makes it a quick and satisfying project—ideal for last-minute decorating or gifting. With its classic poinsettia design, you’ll agree: you can never have too many Christmas decorations!

Poinsettia Parade

Poinsettia Parade designed by Charisma Horton.

March into the holiday season with the Poinsettia Parade quilt pattern! This festive yet modern design features vibrant poinsettias elegantly arranged against a lush field of greens, creating a stunning visual celebration of the season. Whether draped over your couch or displayed as a centerpiece, this quilt combines timeless holiday charm with contemporary style. Perfect for adding warmth and sophistication to your home or gifting to a loved one, the Poinsettia Parade quilt is sure to spread holiday cheer.

May your holiday season be filled with warmth, creativity, and joy. Whether you’re quilting for your own home or creating heartfelt gifts, we hope these poinsettia-inspired designs bring beauty and cheer to your celebrations. Wishing you a wonderful holiday season surrounded by love, family, and plenty of quilting time!

