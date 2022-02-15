Over the pandemic, our pets have taken center stage. Or they were there already, perhaps, but we noticed them more. They soothe and amuse us during challenging times.

Our pets can be loving, mischievous, goofy, naughty—sometimes all at once! So many quilt-worthy antics—so let’s have some fun with them in our studio! Create a small art quilt that reflects your pet’s unique personality. Is your goldfish great at blowing bubbles? Does your hamster run circles around his mate? Is your kitty a lion at heart? Immortalize their spirit in fabric. We encourage you to use an ‘over the top’ technique or two to make your pet quilt pop!

We challenge you to create a 12″ x 12″ quilt of your pet using colorful influences. The ‘pop-artier’ the better!

Rules

Create a quilt based on the theme ‘Pop Art Pets.’ The quilt must be 12″ x 12″. Embellishments must not protrude more than 1⁄2″ from the surface of the piece. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges.

Your entry must be an original design and be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission.

To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all of the edges, and one of a detail—by May 15, 2022 to [email protected] with ‘Pop Art Pets’ in the subject line. Please include your name, city/state, email address, title of the quilt, and a brief statement about your quilt/its story in the email.

You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email.

To learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission, visit quiltingdaily.com/photographytips.

On May 18, 2022, we will post the finalists at quiltingdaily.com/pop-art-pets-reader-challenge. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly.

If you are a finalist: Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag labeled with your name and address before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Pop Art Pets’ quilt until November 2022. Your artwork will be returned to you by then or before.

Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by June 10, 2022.

Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media, as well as possibly display at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing your work!