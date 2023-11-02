How to Make Prairie Points Edging: A Fun & Simple Tutorial

We’re sew excited to show you how to make prairie points edging! Edges of a quilt can be embellished with dimensional folded-fabric triangles, also know as “prairie points.” The folded triangles can then be nested or overlapped and spaced close together or widely spaced, whichever best fits a quilt’s dimensions. Use the following guide to help figure out the size square you will need to cut for each prairie point.

Determine an appropriate height of the prairie point triangle (how far you would like the points to extend out from the edge of a quilt). Multiply the height of the finished point by 2, then add 1/2″. For example, if you want your points to extend two inches beyond the edge of the quilt, multiply 2″ x 2″ + 1/2″ = 4 /12″. Cut the square for a two inch prairie point 4 1/2″ x 4 1/2″.

Finishing The Quilt

Layer and baste quilt top for quilting method of your choice. When adding prairie points, quilt no closer than 1″ to quilt edges. Trim the batting and backing even with the quilt top. Fold back the backing and pin to secure. (Prairie points are sewn to quilt top and batting only.)

Prairie Points Assembly

1 After using the above formula to determine the size Prairie Points you will be using, fold squares depending on the type of points you want to make. See Diagram I for “nested points” or Diagram II for “overlapped points.” After folding, press to complete prairie point. Nested Prairie Points (Diagram I) Overlapped Prairie Points Process Overlapped Prairie Points (Diagram II) 2 With right sides facing, position raw edge of each prairie point along quilt raw edge (see Diagram III). Working from the center to the corner , adjust overlap to position prairie points evenly; pin in place and stitch. The two corner Prairie Points should be adjacent to each other and not overlapped. Trim off batting and point of seam allowance on each corner. Turn seam allowance toward the back of the quilt (see Diagram IV). Prairie Points will turn out along the edge. Diagram III Diagram IV 3 Release the pinned backing. Fold under edges 1/4″ and finger press. Pin backing in place over the base of the Prairie Points, covering the seam line. Blindstitch in place (see Diagram V). If necessary, complete quilting out to the edge.

Diagram V

Make ‘Em Yourself

And there you have it! Now you know how to make prairie points edging. Do you think you’ll try to tackle this technique now that you’ve read our helpful tutorial? If you do, we want to hear about your experience and see the finished product! Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.