We’re sharing our favorite pre-cut quilting techniques for classic quilt blocks that are oh-sew fun and helpful! Both of the traditional quilt blocks featured below can be constructed using just 16 Triangle-Squares (sometimes called Half-Square Triangles). Which means, using our Sew Easy: 8-at-a-Time Triangle Squares technique, you can whip up each of these blocks quickly and avoid having those unsavory bias edges!

And what’s even better? You can use pre-cuts! Pick up a new collection, or use some leftovers from your last pre-cut project. Use a 5” square collection (often called a “Charm Pack”) and 10” square collection (often called a “Layer Cake”). We have a feeling you’ll enjoy diving into this technique — it’s just so fun and simple!

Block A

For Block A, using 5” squares will yield a 6-1/2” finished quilt block*. For one block, you will need:

✓ White Print: two 5” squares ✓ Black Print: two 5” squares

For Block A, using 10” squares will yield a 16-1/2” quilt block. For one block, you will need:

✓ White Print: two 10” squares ✓ Black Print: two 10” squares

Note: Many quilt layouts, especially sampler quilts like The Farmer’s Wife Sampler Quilt or Tula Pink’s City Block Sampler Quilt, use 6” finished quilt blocks. To get your block to the same size, trim your 5” squares down to 4-3/4”, and then proceed with sewing them 8-at-a-time!

Block B

For Block B, using 5” squares will yield a 6-1/2” quilt block*. For one block, you will need:

✓ White Print: two 5” squares ✓ Black Print: one 5” square ✓ Blue Print: one 5” square

For Block B, using 10” squares will yield a 16-1/2” quilt block. For one block, you will need:

✓ White Print: two 10” squares ✓ Black Print: one 10” square ✓ Blue Print: one 10” square

Note: Don’t get pinked! Many pre-cuts come with pinked edges. This keeps them from raveling (which we love), but can throw off your measurements (which we don’t love). Save yourself trouble later by measuring first. Typically if you treat the outer tip of the bite as the edge, you’ll be OK. Or skip the hassle, and trim your 5” squares to 4-3/4” for that 6” finished quilt block* or your 10” squares to 9-3/4” for a 16” finished quilt block. Block B, a variation on the traditional quilt block called Windblown Squares or Whirlpool, uses three fabrics.

What do you think of these pre-cut quilting techniques for classic quilt blocks? Have you tried this before? Or perhaps you’ve used a different method in the past. Whatever the case may be, we want to hear from you! Share your favorite tips, techniques, and more with our team on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Happy quilting,

Vanessa