Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Love of Quilting TV Series 4200 is here! Save 15% on a new QDTV Subscription > >

Fabric Basket by Abigail Dolinger

ARTICLES Articles 2 Comments 2 min read

Loving Your Leftovers: Turn Your Pre-Cuts into a Quilted Basket

Quilting Daily
2 Comments

This adorable fabric basket designed by Abigail Dolinger is the perfect project for using up your stash of pre-cuts. All you need are a few extra 5” and 10” squares! Just think of all the things you can gather into these quaint quilted 7¼” x 7¼” x 7¼” catch-alls. From tiny toys to quilting knick-knacks and everything in between, the possibilities are endless. And because we love our readers sew much, we’re showing you how to make a quilted basket with pre-cuts in just seven simple steps!

Fabric Basket designed by Abigail Dolinger

Materials and Cutting

16 assorted print (5″) squares, cut into 16 (4½”) A squares

6 teal print (10”) squares cut into 5 (9½”) B squares and 1 (8½”) C square From ¼ yard purple print

Cut 2 (3½” × 7½”) rectangles for handles

1 (2½” × 30″) strip for binding

5 (8½”) squares of heavy, fusible interfacing

5 (9″) squares of quilt batting

Assembly

1

Join 4 assorted print A squares as shown to make 1 Four-Patch block. Make 4 Four-Patch blocks total.

Four-Patch Block Diagrams.
Four-Patch Block Diagrams

2

Following manufacturer’s instructions, fuse interfacing to the wrong side of each Four-Patch block and teal C square. 3. Layer 1 teal B square (right side down), 1 (9″) batting square, and 1 Four-Patch block (right side up). Quilt as desired. Repeat for each Four-Patch block and teal C.

how to make a quilted basket with pre-cuts
Quilt as desired! Abigail chose to quilt a pattern reminiscent of the 8-at-a-Time Triangle-Squares method; the purple thread complements the fabrics nicely!

3

Center and trim each quilted Four-Patch block and teal C square to 8″. 5. Use a machine zigzag stitch to finish all 4 edges of each Four-Patch block and teal C square. 6. Fold 1 purple handle strip in half lengthwise; press. Unfold and fold raw edges to the center crease; press. Fold in half again so folded edges meet. Topstitch along both long edges. Repeat for the second handle.

Handle Diagrams.
Handle Diagrams

4

With right sides together, use a ⅜” seam allowance to join 2 Four-Patch blocks, ending and backstitching ⅜” from the bottom edge. In the same manner, join all Four-Patch blocks into a row.

how to make a quilted basket with pre-cuts
Basket Assembly Diagram

5

Align raw edges of 1 handle with top edge of last Four-Patch block, placing ends 1⅜” from the side seams as shown; baste. Repeat on the second Four-Patch block in the row.

Basket Assembly Diagram 2
Basket Assembly Diagram

6

Repeat the stitching process in step 7 to join the last Four-Patch block to the first Four-Patch block. 10. With right sides together, match bottom corners of Four-Patches to corners of the teal C (basket bottom). With a ⅜” seam allowance, sew Four-Patch bottom edges to basket bottom edges.

how to make a quilted basket with pre-cuts
Abigail enclosed her seams using a serger. A zig zag stitch would also work.

7

To finish the basket, sew binding to top edge, catching the handle raw edges in the seam. Turn basket right side out.

Time to Make Your Own

Now that you know how to make a quilted basket with pre-cuts, all that’s left to do is fill ‘er up! This basket is great for fabric scraps, throw blankets, clothes, or pretty much anything else you could think of. If you decide to make one, be sure to show us (and let us know how you use it) on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!

Originally published in Pre-Cut Patchwork March/April 2019.

View Issue

Join the Conversation!

  1. Karen L April 23, 2019

    Ignore my comment. This is my first time here and I just saw the link where to purchase. Like I said, the header being 1/3 of the page makes it difficult to see the article. 🙁

Editor's Picks


How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Register