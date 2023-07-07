Loving Your Leftovers: Turn Your Pre-Cuts into a Quilted Basket
This adorable fabric basket designed by Abigail Dolinger is the perfect project for using up your stash of pre-cuts. All you need are a few extra 5” and 10” squares! Just think of all the things you can gather into these quaint quilted 7¼” x 7¼” x 7¼” catch-alls. From tiny toys to quilting knick-knacks and everything in between, the possibilities are endless. And because we love our readers sew much, we’re showing you how to make a quilted basket with pre-cuts in just seven simple steps!
Materials and Cutting
✓
16 assorted print (5″) squares, cut into 16 (4½”) A squares
✓
6 teal print (10”) squares cut into 5 (9½”) B squares and 1 (8½”) C square From ¼ yard purple print
✓
Cut 2 (3½” × 7½”) rectangles for handles
✓
1 (2½” × 30″) strip for binding
✓
5 (8½”) squares of heavy, fusible interfacing
✓
5 (9″) squares of quilt batting
Assembly
1
Join 4 assorted print A squares as shown to make 1 Four-Patch block. Make 4 Four-Patch blocks total.
2
Following manufacturer’s instructions, fuse interfacing to the wrong side of each Four-Patch block and teal C square. 3. Layer 1 teal B square (right side down), 1 (9″) batting square, and 1 Four-Patch block (right side up). Quilt as desired. Repeat for each Four-Patch block and teal C.
3
Center and trim each quilted Four-Patch block and teal C square to 8″. 5. Use a machine zigzag stitch to finish all 4 edges of each Four-Patch block and teal C square. 6. Fold 1 purple handle strip in half lengthwise; press. Unfold and fold raw edges to the center crease; press. Fold in half again so folded edges meet. Topstitch along both long edges. Repeat for the second handle.
4
With right sides together, use a ⅜” seam allowance to join 2 Four-Patch blocks, ending and backstitching ⅜” from the bottom edge. In the same manner, join all Four-Patch blocks into a row.
5
Align raw edges of 1 handle with top edge of last Four-Patch block, placing ends 1⅜” from the side seams as shown; baste. Repeat on the second Four-Patch block in the row.
6
Repeat the stitching process in step 7 to join the last Four-Patch block to the first Four-Patch block. 10. With right sides together, match bottom corners of Four-Patches to corners of the teal C (basket bottom). With a ⅜” seam allowance, sew Four-Patch bottom edges to basket bottom edges.
7
To finish the basket, sew binding to top edge, catching the handle raw edges in the seam. Turn basket right side out.
Time to Make Your Own
Now that you know how to make a quilted basket with pre-cuts, all that’s left to do is fill ‘er up! This basket is great for fabric scraps, throw blankets, clothes, or pretty much anything else you could think of. If you decide to make one, be sure to show us (and let us know how you use it) on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!
Originally published in Pre-Cut Patchwork March/April 2019.
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
Join the Conversation!
Ignore my comment. This is my first time here and I just saw the link where to purchase. Like I said, the header being 1/3 of the page makes it difficult to see the article. 🙁
I love this bag. A printer friendly version would be so nice. The page heading covers up so much of the page that it’s difficult to follow.