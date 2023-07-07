This adorable fabric basket designed by Abigail Dolinger is the perfect project for using up your stash of pre-cuts. All you need are a few extra 5” and 10” squares! Just think of all the things you can gather into these quaint quilted 7¼” x 7¼” x 7¼” catch-alls. From tiny toys to quilting knick-knacks and everything in between, the possibilities are endless. And because we love our readers sew much, we’re showing you how to make a quilted basket with pre-cuts in just seven simple steps!

Fabric Basket designed by Abigail Dolinger

Materials and Cutting

✓ 16 assorted print (5″) squares, cut into 16 (4½”) A squares ✓ 6 teal print (10”) squares cut into 5 (9½”) B squares and 1 (8½”) C square From ¼ yard purple print ✓ Cut 2 (3½” × 7½”) rectangles for handles ✓ 1 (2½” × 30″) strip for binding ✓ 5 (8½”) squares of heavy, fusible interfacing ✓ 5 (9″) squares of quilt batting

Assembly

1 Join 4 assorted print A squares as shown to make 1 Four-Patch block. Make 4 Four-Patch blocks total. Four-Patch Block Diagrams 2 Following manufacturer’s instructions, fuse interfacing to the wrong side of each Four-Patch block and teal C square. 3. Layer 1 teal B square (right side down), 1 (9″) batting square, and 1 Four-Patch block (right side up). Quilt as desired. Repeat for each Four-Patch block and teal C. Quilt as desired! Abigail chose to quilt a pattern reminiscent of the 8-at-a-Time Triangle-Squares method; the purple thread complements the fabrics nicely! 3 Center and trim each quilted Four-Patch block and teal C square to 8″. 5. Use a machine zigzag stitch to finish all 4 edges of each Four-Patch block and teal C square. 6. Fold 1 purple handle strip in half lengthwise; press. Unfold and fold raw edges to the center crease; press. Fold in half again so folded edges meet. Topstitch along both long edges. Repeat for the second handle. Handle Diagrams 4 With right sides together, use a ⅜” seam allowance to join 2 Four-Patch blocks, ending and backstitching ⅜” from the bottom edge. In the same manner, join all Four-Patch blocks into a row. Basket Assembly Diagram 5 Align raw edges of 1 handle with top edge of last Four-Patch block, placing ends 1⅜” from the side seams as shown; baste. Repeat on the second Four-Patch block in the row. Basket Assembly Diagram 6 Repeat the stitching process in step 7 to join the last Four-Patch block to the first Four-Patch block. 10. With right sides together, match bottom corners of Four-Patches to corners of the teal C (basket bottom). With a ⅜” seam allowance, sew Four-Patch bottom edges to basket bottom edges. Abigail enclosed her seams using a serger. A zig zag stitch would also work. 7 To finish the basket, sew binding to top edge, catching the handle raw edges in the seam. Turn basket right side out.

Time to Make Your Own