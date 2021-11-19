Pressing Matters: Ironing Tips & Tricks

Every quilter knows the importance of a good iron whether you are piecing your next quilted masterpiece or finally finishing those quilted placemats for your Mom. I have been lucky enough to get my hands on the latest Panasonic QL-1000 iron for Quilters and it is outstanding! But, if you’re like me, no matter how amazing the iron is, if you don’t understand some fundamental iron techniques, a great iron will only get you so far. This is where the new video series Pressing Matters comes into play!
In the first episode we tackle the age old quilter’s question, which way should I press my seams? The answer is simple, whichever way works best for your quilt! Tracy shows her pressing techniques for each pressed seam style and explains when to use which technique.
Press or iron, iron or press? I find myself using the words incorrectly all the time! In episode two, Tracy explains the difference between pressing and ironing by demoing each technique. I may still use the words incorrectly, but now, thanks to Tracy, I know when I’m saying them wrong.
The word bias is heard all the time in sewing and quilting, it’s okay to admit you might not know exactly what it is or how it pertains to sewing. Tracy gives a perfect explanation of what exactly bias is plus she shares her easy technique for creating applique’ bias.
Ever had a block that just doesn’t seem right? A wonky block can ruin your whole quilt so in episode four of Press Matters, Tracy goes over exactly how you can take that not so perfect block and press it into submission. My curved blocks have never looked better!
All the episode of Pressing Matters will launch on Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting YouTube channel on November 19th, so be sure to check them out. Your iron will love you forever!
