Pressing Matters: Ironing Tips & Tricks

Every quilter knows the importance of a good iron whether you are piecing your next quilted masterpiece or finally finishing those quilted placemats for your Mom. I have been lucky enough to get my hands on the latest Panasonic QL-1000 iron for Quilters and it is outstanding! But, if you’re like me, no matter how amazing the iron is, if you don’t understand some fundamental iron techniques, a great iron will only get you so far. This is where the new video series Pressing Matters comes into play!

The Panasonic QL-1000 iron for Quilters. This iron is a cordless, double tipped, easy to transport, and super cute!

Pressing matters is the 5-part series that gets right to the heart of those ironing and pressing questions that you think you know the answer to but aren’t one hundred precent sure. I somehow convinced my fellow Quilt & Tell Podcast host, Tracy Mooney, to help guide me though all things ironing and pressing so we could share those nuggets of knowledge with quilters everywhere!

As you can see, Quilt & Tell Podcast Hosts, Tracy Mooney and I had way too much fun filming Pressing Matters.

In the first episode we tackle the age old quilter’s question, which way should I press my seams? The answer is simple, whichever way works best for your quilt! Tracy shows her pressing techniques for each pressed seam style and explains when to use which technique.

There is no wrong way to press your seams, let your project dictate the direction.

Press or iron, iron or press? I find myself using the words incorrectly all the time! In episode two, Tracy explains the difference between pressing and ironing by demoing each technique. I may still use the words incorrectly, but now, thanks to Tracy, I know when I’m saying them wrong.

Ironing vs pressing, are you using the terms correct? Find out in episode #2 of Pressing Matters.

The word bias is heard all the time in sewing and quilting, it’s okay to admit you might not know exactly what it is or how it pertains to sewing. Tracy gives a perfect explanation of what exactly bias is plus she shares her easy technique for creating applique’ bias.

Creating Applique’ bias is a breeze with Tracy’s easy technique!

Ever had a block that just doesn’t seem right? A wonky block can ruin your whole quilt so in episode four of Press Matters, Tracy goes over exactly how you can take that not so perfect block and press it into submission. My curved blocks have never looked better!

You can press a block into submission and Tracy will show you exactly how it’s done in episode four of Pressing Matters.

In the final episode of Pressing Matters, we will share some ways to keep your iron in tip top condition. Tracy will show some more traditional methods for cleaning your iron and one method that requires a trip to the kitchen for supplies!

Keeping a clean iron is key to giving your iron a long life.

All the episode of Pressing Matters will launch on Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting YouTube channel on November 19th, so be sure to check them out. Your iron will love you forever!