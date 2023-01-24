Print, Paint, Play! A New Quilting Arts Reader Challenge
Announcing Finalists for the “Print, Paint, Play!” Quilting Arts Reader Challenge
So many of our readers and contributors are surface-design afficionados and we are amazed by the work they do incorporating paint and so much more in their fiber art creations. For this Quilting Arts Reader Challenge, we invited readers to stamp, stencil, paint, screen, print, or otherwise augment the surface of a piece of fabric to create an art cloth they loved—and them to incorporate that cloth into a small quilt plus save a 5″ square of the surface-designed fabric they created and include that with their work.
We had such a wonderful response to this fabulous mixed-media challenge! It was so hard to choose from the variety of entries we received. Thank you for your support of and submissions to our Reader Challenges—your work brightens our inbox and expands our artistic minds! With that in mind, we are pleased and proud to announce the finalists for this challenge!
Please check this list carefully for your name.
Frances Holliday Alford, “Bojagi Playtime”
Kathi Battles, “Anisoptera II”
Lana Dragon, “Playtime!”
Linda Garofalo, “Dreaming of Spring”
Cheryl Goodwillie, “If DaVinci Had Been a Quilter”
Margarita Korioth, “Steps”
Sherri Lipman McCauley, “Circles 3” and “Swirled”
Laurel Ostapowich, “Orange Veil”
Cherri Ann Pearson, “Patiently Waiting”
Kate Strazisar, “Seeking Equilibrium”
Naomi Swyers, “Reflect”
Lisa Thorpe, “Sit, Breath”
Rick Ware, “Drama”
Ellen Witherly, “Winter Solitude”
Next Steps for Finalists
Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. Put your name on the 5″ fabric square—we suggest writing this on a piece of paper and pinning it to the back of the fabric square; this also helps us to know which side you consider the front. Place both the quilt and fabric square together is one plastic bag labeled with your name and address before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Print, Paint, and Play!’ quilt/fabric until September 2023. Your artwork will be returned to you by then or before.
Ship Quilts to:
Golden Peak Media
Attn: Print, Paint, and Play! Reader Challenge
500 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 100
Golden, CO 80401
Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by March 3, 2023. If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].
Look for a gallery of ‘Print, Paint, and Play!’ quilts and art cloth squares in the Summer issue of Quilting Arts magazine!
Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.
