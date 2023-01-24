Announcing Finalists for the “Print, Paint, Play!” Quilting Arts Reader Challenge

So many of our readers and contributors are surface-design afficionados and we are amazed by the work they do incorporating paint and so much more in their fiber art creations. For this Quilting Arts Reader Challenge, we invited readers to stamp, stencil, paint, screen, print, or otherwise augment the surface of a piece of fabric to create an art cloth they loved—and them to incorporate that cloth into a small quilt plus save a 5″ square of the surface-designed fabric they created and include that with their work.

We had such a wonderful response to this fabulous mixed-media challenge! It was so hard to choose from the variety of entries we received. Thank you for your support of and submissions to our Reader Challenges—your work brightens our inbox and expands our artistic minds! With that in mind, we are pleased and proud to announce the finalists for this challenge!

Please check this list carefully for your name.

✓ Frances Holliday Alford, “Bojagi Playtime” ✓ Kathi Battles, “Anisoptera II” ✓ Lana Dragon, “Playtime!” ✓ Linda Garofalo, “Dreaming of Spring”

✓ Cheryl Goodwillie, “If DaVinci Had Been a Quilter” ✓ Margarita Korioth, “Steps” ✓ Sherri Lipman McCauley, “Circles 3” and “Swirled” ✓ Laurel Ostapowich, “Orange Veil”

✓ Cherri Ann Pearson, “Patiently Waiting” ✓ Kate Strazisar, “Seeking Equilibrium” ✓ Naomi Swyers, “Reflect” ✓ Lisa Thorpe, “Sit, Breath”

✓ Rick Ware, “Drama” ✓ Ellen Witherly, “Winter Solitude”

Next Steps for Finalists