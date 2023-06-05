In an obvious case of pandering, I brought in four quilts I’ve made from Quilting Daily patterns using alternate colorways, and we filmed two adorable puppies playing on them. You’re welcome. Who are these two quilt testers that could certify if these are puppy approved quilts? Well let’s meet our super smart (and super cute) experts!

Tatum Lyman (aka, Tater Tot) is a 7-month-old Coton de Tulear, who got his first haircut for this gig and isn’t sure he liked that. Bella Stevenson is a 12-year-old Teacup Maltese, who is sporting a fabulous lilac-dyed tail and a diva’s sense of how to work the room for treats. And now it’s time to see what our two stars think of theses quilt re-makes.

Tatum Lyman, aka Tater Tot, (left) and Bella Stevenson (right)

Glorious by Jean Nolte

The first quilt is a re-make of Glorious, a quilt designed by Jean Nolte and published in the May/June 2016 issue of Love of Quilting. It was featured on an episode of Love of Quilting TV, and I fell in love.

Since I can never make a quilt exactly as patterned, I added an inner border and some faux-piped binding. I went with darker reproduction fabrics, quite different from the blue-toned batiks used in the original. I think our pattern tester, Tatum (aka, Tater Tot), looks quite handsome on this quilt. He was quite serious about sniffing out this design. Bella trotted like a lady (despite the tongue up her nose), and even performed her signature “gopher” dance move.

Always a Classic by Nancy Mahoney

Our next quilt is called (aptly) Always a Classic, and was originally published in Quilting Quickly’s September/October 2017 issue. Nancy Mahoney designed this quilt to work with 2-1/2” pre-cut strip rolls, and its off-set design is based on the Log Cabin quilt block.

This quilt came together very quickly—I made it one weekend! My intention was for something sweeter and spring-like, so I went with a purple, blue, and white strip roll featuring scattered florals, and threw in an off-green (Army green? Pickle green?). Bella’s purple tail matches this quilt so precisely, you’d think this was intentional, but it was not! Meanwhile, Tater Tot found the underside just as good as the top!

Bar(k)Gelato! by Kimberly Bennefield

This quilt design by Kimberly Bennefield was part of a quilt-along video series. The name, BarGelato!, is a play on “Bargello” (for the style) and “Gelato” (the name of the fabric line from Maywood). She made 3 variations using Gelato ombres, and there’s something about that glow created by the offset asymmetrical strips. I didn’t have enough ombre fabric to replicate it exactly, so mine looks a little different.

In the videos (which are part of the Quilting Daily TV subscription), Kimberly shows how to quilt BarGelato! on a domestic machine, using a walking-foot friendly spiral design that you simply can’t do on a frame. (Really cool!) I quilted mine using free-motion. The ombre section features River Rocks (check out Susan Brubaker Knapp’s free video on this motif), and the ‘background’ is quilted with a meander. (The batting is actually wool, which was new for me, and I LOVED quilting on that.) And THIS quilt got full puppy approval. We had dancing, we had sniffing, we had cuteness. (This quilt almost looks like it was designed for Bella.)

Scarlet Swirl by TailorMade by Design

Another take on a Bargello quilt design, Scarlet Swirl was published in Easy Quilts’ Fall 2016 issue. The warm reds that TailorMade by Design used are rich and autumnal.

And I went the other direction with spring greens and turquoise-y florals. I also added borders to make it a little bigger. This quilt, I’m sorry to say, proved no match for the attractions of Tater Tot’s food dish. Ms. Bella decided she’d had quite enough, and was ready for lunch!