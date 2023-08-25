How to Make Bitty Blocks: Home Sweet Home

We know you’re excited to learn how to make Bitty Blocks, and we’re excited to show you! These adorable small quilt blocks are sew much fun. We’ve dubbed this little 3″ house block Home Sweet Home. — isn’t it cute? This Bitty Block is easy to make and quick to finish making them a great boredom buster or on-the-go project.

Here’s What You’ll Need for One House Block

Background (White): ✓ 2 squares 2″ x 2″ ✓ 2 rectangles 1″ x 2″ House (Red): ✓ 1 rectangle ✓ 2″ x 2-1/2″

Roof (Teal): ✓ 1 rectangle ✓ 2″ x 3-1/2″

Completed house quilt block is 3.5″ x 3.5″ unfinished, to finish at 3″ square.

Step-by-Step Instructions

1 I started by cutting several 2″-wide strips from light fabrics for the backgrounds and medium to dark fabrics for the houses. Then I subcut all of the patches from these 2″ strips. 2 Here’s a little trick that Paula discovered. If you cut 6″ segments from the 2″ strips, you can get the four background patches, or one house patch and one roof patch, from every 2″ x 6″ segment. Handy to know if you’re using scraps! Six patches are needed for each house quilt block. 3 Select the patches for one house block. You can make all four background patches the same, or you can mix them up. Use Stitch & Flip to create the roof section. Draw a diagonal line on the wrong side of each 2″ x 2″ background patch. Align the background patch on one end of the roof patch, right sides together. Sew on the marked line. Sew on the diagonal line. 4 Trim the seam allowance to 1/4″ as shown below. Trim the seam allowance to 1/4″. 5 Flip the background patch open and press. Flip the background patch open and press. 6 Repeat with the other 2″ x 2″ background patch on the other end. Repeat for the other end of the roof. 7 This completes the roof section. You’ve just made a roof! 8 Sew the small background rectangles to each side of the house patch as shown below. This completes the house section. Sew the background rectangles to each side of the house patch as shown. 9 Join the roof section and the house section to complete the house block. Its unfinished size is 3-1/2″ x 3-1/2″ for a finished size of 3″ x 3″.

Now You Can Make Your Own!

Wasn’t that fun?! It’s easy to make them quickly, and it’s easy to get carried away. If you decide to stitch up one of this adorable houses, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Click here to download a printer-friendly pdf for Home Sweet Home house quilt block.