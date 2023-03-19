Shopping Cart

ARTICLES

No Mark Stitch & Flip: A Quick and Easy Lesson

Quilting Daily
4 Comments
no mark stitch & flip

Many thanks to Donna Amos for this quick and easy no mark stitch & flip technique! It’s a great stitch-and-flip tip and a real time saver!

Recently I had a large stack of rectangles (over 100) that called for using stitch-and-flip. I dislike marking all those squares and thought there had to be a faster way than drawing a line on each one. This is what I came up with. (This will work with half-square triangles also.)

1

Here’s the rectangle with a square to be added. Cut a narrow strip of paper, lightweight cardboard (cereal box weight or file folder) or lightweight sandpaper like you see on the right above. I used cardboard.

stich-and-flip fabric elements

2

Place the square on top of the rectangle, right sides together.

3

Lay the cardboard strip across the square, corner to corner. Cardboard should be a little longer than the distance from corner to corner.

4

Sew along the straight edge of the cardboard, holding the cardboard in place while sewing. Chain as many as you wish.

no mark stitch & flip

5

You’ll get a perfect diagonal seam.

no mark stitch & flip

6

Trim the seam allowance to a 1/4″.

7

Set the seam by pressing over the stitching and then flip the smaller patch open and press.

no mark stitch & flip

And there you have it — a perfect diagonal line without marking each square! We hope this no mark stitch & flip technique will help you on your quilting journey. Be sure to follow Quilting Daily on Instagram and Facebook.

Join the Conversation!

