No Mark Stitch & Flip: A Quick and Easy Lesson
Many thanks to Donna Amos for this quick and easy no mark stitch & flip technique! It’s a great stitch-and-flip tip and a real time saver!
Recently I had a large stack of rectangles (over 100) that called for using stitch-and-flip. I dislike marking all those squares and thought there had to be a faster way than drawing a line on each one. This is what I came up with. (This will work with half-square triangles also.)
1
Here’s the rectangle with a square to be added. Cut a narrow strip of paper, lightweight cardboard (cereal box weight or file folder) or lightweight sandpaper like you see on the right above. I used cardboard.
2
Place the square on top of the rectangle, right sides together.
3
Lay the cardboard strip across the square, corner to corner. Cardboard should be a little longer than the distance from corner to corner.
4
Sew along the straight edge of the cardboard, holding the cardboard in place while sewing. Chain as many as you wish.
5
You’ll get a perfect diagonal seam.
6
Trim the seam allowance to a 1/4″.
7
Set the seam by pressing over the stitching and then flip the smaller patch open and press.
And there you have it — a perfect diagonal line without marking each square! We hope this no mark stitch & flip technique will help you on your quilting journey. Be sure to follow Quilting Daily on Instagram and Facebook.
This is a very different website as compared to others. The great work has been done on this website. Keep sharing such amazing creative work.
I will be using this tip! Great idea!
Thanks so much. I really dislike all that marking as well. What a great tip! will be trying it today!!!
Wow. I have made TONS of HSTs by drawing lines. Wish I had thought of this. I would have felt so smart!