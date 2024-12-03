Quick & Easy Quilted Gift: Glasses Case

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Are you making any quilted gifts this year? Have you started on any of them yet? Do you need some ideas for quick and easy quilted gifts? Or do you just need something cute and quilted in which to put your glasses? I’ve got a good one! It’s a basic glasses case that anyone can make. While not everyone wears glasses, most people do wear sunglasses, so these cases are pretty much universally useful. I’ve made dozens of them through the years and they’re not only quick and easy, but so versatile. You can easily adjust the dimensions to make a case for just about anything that people want to keep in working order; a phone, tablet, e-reader, you get the idea. I’ll tell you everything you need to know to make one—read on!

Which one will I make into a case first? Top left is pieced leftovers from another project. The long piece on the very top is leftover batting and backing scraps that I can use as well.

Like every quilting project, you’ll want to pick out some fabric first. But for this one, you’ll need very little! You’ll need 2 pieces of fabric (one for the front/outside and the other for the backing/inside), each about 5” x 16”, plus a scrap of batting the same size. I often pick a single fun print for the outside of the case, but I sometimes jazz it up with simple piecing. If you have orphan blocks to use up, this is a great project for them. In the picture above, I had a pieced scrap leftover from making my quilted book cover, along with a couple of other print scraps I liked. I will be making them all into cases eventually, but I’ll just demonstrate the project with one of them.

Hmmm, should I go with shiny orange or sparkly gold?

This project is the perfect place to experiment with new quilting motifs, novelty threads, and new-to-you techniques. If it doesn’t go well, it won’t have been a big drain on your time or resources. If it does go well, great! I love using shiny or metallic thread for these cases; a little bit of sparkle makes them look ultra-special and fancy.

You see those lines on the backing print? I won’t trace them all but I’ll use some for my quilting design.

Another technique that I love to employ for these little cases is to use an interesting print for the backing and use that print to trace my quilting pattern. If you do this, put your novelty thread in the bobbin (or use it for both threads, of course!). You can just trace the printed lines with your needle, whether using a walking foot or free-motion foot, and you get this pretty quilting design on the front of your case! I had a bit of leftover backing and batting edges that were cut off after quilting my version of Deliciously Mod, so I could use those up and get an interesting quilting motif all at the same time.

It’s quilted!

Once you’ve got your front, batting, and backing, along with your quilting plan, simply layer them and quilt! It’s so small that I often don’t bother basting. This is the step that could take longer, depending on how complicated you want to get with your quilting. You could just do a bit of straight-line stitching to make it super quick, or try out more involved quilting designs for practice and fun.

Some lines I followed, some I did not, but the print gave me a good place to start.

You can see how I traced some of the print lines closely and improvised other lines to avoid starting and stopping stitch lines in the center of the piece.

My case is slightly less that the recommended 15”, as you can see, but it will be totally fine! Not a big deal.

Once you’ve quilted the case as much as you want to, time to trim! Trim your quilt to about 4” x 15”. This will make a case that fits most glasses; adjust as needed if you want your case to hold something else.

From my square of fabric, I cut a couple strips on the bias and joined them to make the binding long enough.

After quilting and trimming, time to think about binding! I use bias binding for this project, and to cut down on bulky corners and ends, I do not do a double fold. It’s more like the binding technique for a garment than for a quilt; you could certainly try a double fold binding and if you do, let me know how it goes! So, I cut my bias binding strips about 1 3/8” wide, and you’ll need about 22” or so in length total.

Fold the binding over the edge, then fold again for a clean finish. If the pins catch the fold on the back, so will the seam!

Cut a length of the bias binding a little over 4” and bind one short end of the quilt. Since it’s not double fold, you’ll stitch it to the front with a ¼” seam allowance, then fold it over the edge of the quilt. Fold the remaining raw edge under on the back and pin in place. The folded raw edge should extend beyond the seam. Stitch in the ditch from the front, making sure to catch the fold on the back in this seam.

Fold it in half, with the bound end staggered under the unfinished end.

Next, fold the partially bound quilt in half lengthwise. Stagger the front bound edge below the back edge, both to avoid bulk and for ease of final binding. How much you want to show of the inner fabric is up to you, but place the bound edge at least 3/8” below the raw edge. Pin all layers together so the fold won’t shift as you stitch on the final binding strip.

Trimming the corners makes it a little sleeker and a better holder.

Trim the corners off both sides at the top, if you want. I always do; it helps to make the opening just a tiny bit smaller so whatever’s inside the case is less likely to fall out accidentally. Align the 45-degree or 60-degree mark on your ruler with the bottom of the binding to get identical corners on both sides.

Fold the binding end over the case fold at the start of the seam.

Now we’ll do the final bias binding addition—from one corner fold, all around the top, to the opposite fold. Add this binding in the same way as you did on the short end, but fold the raw end of the binding strip over the case’s fold a little, at the beginning of the seam, to assist in a clean finish later.

Tuck the ends at the start and end of the seam, and ease the bias binding around the angled corners.

Stitch the binding around the case on the front. Since the bias binding is stretchy, you can maneuver, stretch, and gently pivot it around the corners, rather than making distinct folds at each angle. Tuck the end of the binding over the fold as you approach the opposite end.

Pin well, or clip well, to keep the folded binding in place as you sew the final seam.

Then do the same as before, flip the binding over the raw edges to the back, tuck in the raw edge of the binding and pin it or clip it in place (or use both like I did!). Tuck both binding ends in as well as possible. The same principle applies as before—if the pins or clips cover the fold on the back, then the seam will as well. Stitch in the ditch from the front, making sure to catch the folded binding edge in your stitching.

Front and back! I’ve just got to stitch those ends closed and bury the threads.

Secure the loose thread ends and you’re done! You can use the long threads to stitch the binding ends very securely before you bury the thread ends. Are you ready to make another one yet?

Happy quilting!

