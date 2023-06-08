It seems like the weather is just warming up, but here in magazine land it is already fall! Are you ready to go on an adventure with me and start dreaming of apple picking, pumpkin carving, corn mazes, and cool weather activities? Fall is my favorite time of year, so my answer is always YES! As quilters, I suppose we are always thinking ahead so we can get our quilts done in time for the occasion. If you are starting to plan some autumn-colored quilts, the August/September 2023 issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts magazine is for you.

National Jelly Roll Day on the Brain

For this issue of Quick + Easy Quilts, I was thinking of National Sew a Jelly Roll Day which is celebrated on the third Saturday of September. This is one of those fun “holidays” where quilters take to social media to share the fun quilt patterns they are sewing up using 2½” strips. Last year, I was at a loss for what pattern to make.

This issue is all about quilting with precuts. The quilts shown are Pumpkin Roll by Abigail Dolinger and Trinity Sanders (left), and Zen Garden by Emily Bailey (right).

So this year I put out a call to our pool of designers for easy quilt designs that would be perfect to make in a day (or so). Boy did they ever come through! We have five patterns that use 2½” strips—three are certainly easy enough to make in a day, and two might take a bit longer to make.

Ribbons of Honor by Susan Deshensky

Let’s start with our cover beauty. Ribbons of Honor by Susan Deshensky is a Quilt of Valor™. We love how the blocks look like the ribbons that adorn military uniforms, but also could just look summery and nautical. It’s definitely a versatile design worthy of consideration.

Fall at Greenbluff by Kari Mathews

Fall at Greenbluff by Kari Mathews was inspired by fall trips to her favorite orchard. Kari submitted two similar designs—one was complex, one simple. We found the quilt designs irresistible, so we decided to pattern both!

It is sort of a “choose your own adventure” pattern, noted with where to stop for the simplified version. If you want a more advanced project or have extra time, continue on to the next step to make the appliquéd version. Both are so sweet, reminding us of delicious pie.

As we bid farewell to the scorching summer days and welcome the crisp breeze of autumn, we hope Quick + Easy Quilts will keep you cozy and inspired. With a delightful array of easy quilt designs and a sprinkle of whimsy, this issue is a treasure trove for quilters ready to embrace the fall spirit. So grab your favorite fabrics, channel your inner quilting genius, and let the autumnal adventures begin!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy