Are you looking for something fun to do this summer? Why not teach a young person in your life how to sew? For years, I designed patterns for kids learning to sew and even taught classes at my local quilt shop.

In the June/July 2023 issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts, you will find patterns, books, and tools perfect for young people.

It was incredibly fulfilling and fun. You would be surprised how many young people want to learn how to sew and quilt!

Patriotic Rail Fence by Carol Wilhoit

Our cover beauty is Patriotic Rail Fence by Carol Wilhoit — easy enough for a young person to make but inspiring enough to share as a Quilt of Valor® pattern.

Quilt designed and made by Carol Wilhoit. Fabric is from the designer’s personal collection.

Would you believe that Carol made this quilt with leftovers from another project?

Casey and Gray Pillows by Jen Daly

Don’t miss the Casey and Gray Pillows by Jen Daly. Small, fun to sew, and absolutely adorable—they are sure to be popular with kids.

Pillows designed and made by Jen Daly. Fabric: Bella Solids by Moda.

Imagine the excitement of choosing fabrics to make their pillows just like a furry friend.

Ice Cream, Ice Cream by Susan Deshensky

Speaking of having fun choosing fabrics, Ice Cream, Ice Cream by Susan Deshensky is a quilt that teaches fusible appliqué.

Quilt designed and made by Susan Deshensky. Fabric is from the designer’s personal collection.

With its many ice cream cone and popsicle blocks, this design is a delightful way to use fabrics to represent all your favorite flavors of these chilly treats.

Sole Mates by Michelle Freedman

Sole Mates is a quilt that has a warm place in our hearts. Designed by Michelle Freedman for Lori Baker (a former Quilting Daily editor), this quilt raises awareness for Down syndrome.

Quilt designed and made by Michelle Freedman. Quilted by Lori Baker. Fabric: Vintage Flora by Kimberbell for Maywood Studio.

As you make this pattern, you will learn what silly socks have in common with the most common chromosomal disorder.

I hope this issue inspires you to share your love of quilting with a young person in your life! Click here to download your copy today.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy