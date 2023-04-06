First Look: Quick + Easy Quilts June/July ’23
Are you looking for something fun to do this summer? Why not teach a young person in your life how to sew? For years, I designed patterns for kids learning to sew and even taught classes at my local quilt shop.
It was incredibly fulfilling and fun. You would be surprised how many young people want to learn how to sew and quilt!
Patriotic Rail Fence by Carol Wilhoit
Our cover beauty is Patriotic Rail Fence by Carol Wilhoit — easy enough for a young person to make but inspiring enough to share as a Quilt of Valor® pattern.
Would you believe that Carol made this quilt with leftovers from another project?
Casey and Gray Pillows by Jen Daly
Don’t miss the Casey and Gray Pillows by Jen Daly. Small, fun to sew, and absolutely adorable—they are sure to be popular with kids.
Imagine the excitement of choosing fabrics to make their pillows just like a furry friend.
Ice Cream, Ice Cream by Susan Deshensky
Speaking of having fun choosing fabrics, Ice Cream, Ice Cream by Susan Deshensky is a quilt that teaches fusible appliqué.
With its many ice cream cone and popsicle blocks, this design is a delightful way to use fabrics to represent all your favorite flavors of these chilly treats.
Sole Mates by Michelle Freedman
Sole Mates is a quilt that has a warm place in our hearts. Designed by Michelle Freedman for Lori Baker (a former Quilting Daily editor), this quilt raises awareness for Down syndrome.
As you make this pattern, you will learn what silly socks have in common with the most common chromosomal disorder.
I hope this issue inspires you to share your love of quilting with a young person in your life! Click here to download your copy today.
Happy Quilting!
Tracy
