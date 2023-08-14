It’s time to fall for fabric! Have you ever fallen in love with a bold fabric print only to take it home and not know what to do with it? Perhaps you need to make a gift with a short turnaround, and you are desperate for a quilt pattern that is easy to sew but still has a wow factor. For the Quick + Easy Quilts October / November ’23 issue, I asked our designers for quilt patterns that allow the fabric to do the “heavy lifting”—and they did not disappoint!

Squared Away by Alison Barry and Forest Frolic by Robin Pickens

Squared Away by Alison Barry is the perfect example of a quilt pattern that looks very different depending on the fabric used. Alison made two versions—one for a Quilt of Valor® and one using pretty fall prints. I can’t decide which I like best.

Image on left is Squared Away using Land of the Brave by My Mind’s Eye for Riley Blake Design. Image on right uses Forest Frolic by Robin Pickens for Moda.

Bountiful Borders by Debbie Fisico

Bountiful Borders by Debbie Fisico uses those beautiful border prints that you might wonder how best to manage. We give cutting instructions for the specific fabric shown, so your results might be different if your border stripe is a different width. It makes this a pattern that you can make over and over and always get a unique result.

Bountiful Borders by Debbie Fisico shows a fun way to use border prints like this one—Thankful by Timeless Treasures.

All Through the Town by Kim Ratchford

We have a few spooky quilt patterns for Halloween, too! All Through the Town by Kim Ratchford is a super quick quilt to make. Kim took a trick-or-treat bag panel and used the fun designs as elements in her quilt. I made the color option for this quilt—it was fun and took hours to make. (Be sure to read Panel Panache for tips on using a different panel in your quilt since the size may vary.)

Acorning Around by Belle Bruner

Acorning Around by Belle Bruner is the perfect fall design. Belle’s use of solids (Art Gallery Fabrics) creates a modern feel. I imagine that this quilt would also be charming using soft prints as well.

Acorning Around by Belle Bruner is inspired by Belle’s experiences as a child growing up in a national park.

Favorite Things by Kari Mathews

The final installment of Favorite Things by Kari Mathews is also in this issue. We chose this quilt a year ago and decided that it would make a great project to learn to quilt—or level up quilting skills. This quilt was not always “easy” but if you stuck with us through the year, you learned skills such as nesting seams, stitch-and-flip, curved piecing, appliqué, partial seams, and finishing your quilt.

We sewed along with staffers that never made a quilt before, too. Hannah Russek is the daughter of master quilter and former employee, Erin Russek. The pressure was on for her, and she truly did well! Megan Reece left us halfway through the year, but she still finished her beautiful quilt! As a young mom, juggling work and home life, it is sometimes difficult to carve out sewing time. Megan’s quilt is quite an accomplishment.

Show Us Your Favorite Fabrics

There is a nice variety of projects in the Quick + Easy Quilts October / November ’23 issue — from table runners to bed quilts. Click here to get the issue! I hope you enjoy reading this issue and hope to see your finished quilts — be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy