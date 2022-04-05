Quick Mother’s Day Gifts

We’ll keep this brief because there’s not a lot of time to spare: Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re lucky, you may have more than one woman in your life who deserves to be honored for the way she’s nurtured and cared for you. If you still don’t have a gift to show her (or them) how much she means to you, don’t fret—we’ve got you covered.

Here are patterns for some quilted Mother’s Day gifts that are quick to make, appealing, and even useful (for the moms who don’t want any gifts that they’re “just going to have to dust.” Or was that only our mom who said that?). All of these patterns are digital downloads so you can start pulling fabric right away. With instructions for one of these projects and some scraps or precuts from your stash, you’ll be ready to gift to those you love in the most beautiful and handmade way this Mother’s Day.

On the Go

Beach Tote: Whether your mom is headed to the beach this summer or not, this quilted tote will come in handy lots of places. You’ll be able to make it in no time using precut strips and squares. Bow Tie Tote Bag: Quilters can never have too many tote bags! This tote was made with 5″ precut squares in a collection of pretty teal, coral, and yellow prints. To help you make this bag even more quickly, we have a full video tutorial showing how it goes together; click here to watch the free video. Quilted Carryall Bag: Create a quilting sampler using traditional or improvisational techniques and turn it into a fun, pretty, carryall bag! Zipper Pouch: After all, mom is going to need a coordinating pouch to put in her new tote or carryall, right?

Cooking Up Fun

Cozy Oven Mitts: Use fabric to coordinate with the recipient’s kitchen decor for a special and useful gift that avid cooks and bakers will truly appreciate. Choose a background fabric to complement your table. Sweet n’ Simple Aprons: The vintage country appeal of these scrappy Dresden plates appliqued to a half-apron is hard to resist. Designer Erika Mulvenna joined Mary Fons to share some of her favorite vintage aprons from her collection and to demonstrate how to make the ties for her apron on an episode of “Quilty;” click here to view the episode for free on our website. Zig Zag table runner: Dress up your table in playful florals and bold prints—only the high heels are missing! Stitched in diagonal rows of five blocks, you can easily change the length of the runner (designed by Jenny Doan) by adding or subtracting one or more rows.

Mom’s Quiet Time

Lone Star Tablet Keeper: This stylish tablet cover designed by Nancy Zieman finishes at 8” x 10” and fits most tablets. Puff Pillow Laptop Cushion: Customize this puffy lap cushion made from triangle-squares for the woman who puts in a lot of time on her laptop. Modern Mug Rugs: You can keep beverages close at hand on any surface with these easy pieced 6” x 8” mug rugs made with 2½” strips.

Tokens of Affection

I Heart You pillow: Tell mom how much she means to you with this quick, scrappy pillow or table topper. The easy folded-squares technique provides little pockets where you can tuck love notes, and prairie points around the edges add charm. With no quilting, binding or zipper, it’s especially fast to make. Pattern includes ideas for ways to adapt the design to other sizes, colors and uses. Les Biscornus pincushions: European embroidered pincushions get a modern American spin when made with quilting fabrics in colorful combinations.