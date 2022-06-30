We love this classic article written by former McCalls Quilting editor, Lori Baker, not only because it features her beautiful Fireworks Americana panel just in time for July 4th, but also because it imparts a profound piece of wisdom. Applicable to quilting and beyond, it goes like this, “If you feel like a challenge, do something new, learn something. And if you are feeling a little fragile, do something simple so your success is assured.”

We hope you enjoy this beautiful quick patriotic quilt and Lori’s deep dive into our digital motifs.

*Originally published May 2020.

The whole stay-at-home/isolation thing is getting old. I was feeling pretty blah this past week. I had projects that needed attention but they all looked like they would take more energy than I could muster.

What I’ve been telling everyone about coping with the stay-at-home order is this, “If you feel like a challenge, do something new, learn something. And if you are feeling a little fragile, do something simple so your success is assured.”

I decided to take my own advice. I needed to do something simple.

I had a pretty Fireworks Americana panel from Hoffman, a night scene with a city skyline and fireworks exploding in a beautiful show of lights. I thought about adding a border, but then realized then it would no longer be simple. Because of course, I wouldn’t add simple strips of fabric for the border. I’d think I needed to add pieced stars or something that would require math. No, not doing that, not this time.

Waffle Cloth for the Quilt Back

But I did want to experiment. I have yards and yards of this white waffle cloth. I purchased it years ago to use for curtains on our front porch. I must have measured wrong because after making the curtains, I still had almost 5 yards of fabric and it’s 60” wide. It is heavier than quilting cotton and, as you can see, there is a LOT of texture. But it’s solid white and I thought if it worked well on this small project, it could be fun for another quilt I have in the works.

I loaded the waffle cloth in the frame, added a layer of batting, pinned the panel to the frame, threaded the machine with a medium blue thread, and I was ready to quilt.

Here at Quilting Daily, we’ve been working to get some quilting designs digitized for use on longarm quilting machines. I’ve been able to test a few of the designs and I wanted to use one of them on this panel. You can read more about our new designs in this blog on our website.

Our newly digitized designs are available for purchase on the Quilting Daily website.

Rippling Waves or Gentle Breezes?

The design I chose is called Rippling Waves and it makes me think of gentle breezes; it seemed just right to use to quilt this panel that is mostly sky. It quilted beautifully.

Fireworks – All Quilted

We have a PDF of the Rippling Wave pattern for you here.

And that waffle cloth worked just fine. It wouldn’t be a nice cuddly soft back of a quilt but for a wall hanging—it is a success. I can hardly wait to move to the next project and use the rest of that fabric. It’s been hanging out, taking up space for way too long.

The waffle cloth quilted nicely.

My quilt is a small (40” x 40”) wall hanging. I’m thinking it will go outside by the front door for patriotic holidays but if I wanted to make it Quilt of Valor size I could have added a 10-inch strip of something to the top and bottom and then a 10” border of stars around the whole thing. Starting with a panel is a really nice way to make a Quilt of Valor. (Do note that if this had been a Quilt of Valor, I would not have used the waffle cloth for the back. I would have used regular quilt-weight cotton.) Check the Quilt of Valor website for more information.

We have lots of ideas for Patriotic quilts and Quilts of Valor. Here is a trunk show of some of Mary Ann Fons’ Quilts of Valor.

One of my favorites is Diane Tomlinson’s In Honor Of. Here is a digital pattern and there is also a video about it.

In Honor Of

Here is another favorite. I designed Ooh Rah quite a while back and gave it to my oldest son. He served in the Marine Corps for 16 years. The pattern for OohRah is available here.

Ooh Rah

I really want to play with some of our new digitized quilting designs.

I have so many ideas. And not enough time to sew them all. How about you?

Happy quilting,

Lori