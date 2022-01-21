Quilt Along with QuiltCon Superstar Heather Black

As the excitement is building for QuiltCon 2022, I’ve been looking at photos on my phone from past shows and remembering the amazing connections I’ve made with wonderful instructors, inspiring artists, and even a few of my quilt heroes (or should I say she-roes?). I’ve been lucky enough to attend every year, and each time I found new friends among the crowds.

Some friends I ran into at QuiltCon 2020 included Victoria Findlay Wolfe, Heather Black, and Malka Dubrawski.

In 2020 I caught up with Heather Black for the first time in person, and it was a memorable experience to be able to show her the cover of QuiltCon Magazine (2020) featuring her original quilt and take her photo.

Heather Black at QuiltCon

Heather is no stranger to the modern quilting genre. She’s published quilt patterns, written several books, designed a line of fabric, and even lectured at QuiltCon – It was a blast to finally meet her face to face.

Meeting quilting celebs and viewing the quilts is not the only reason to attend the show – have you been lucky enough to take a QuiltCon workshop? They fill up fast and are hard to snag during registration.

Here’s a pro tip: Spaces for workshops sometimes open up at the show – check out the message board for last-minute openings.

What if you could learn from a QuiltCon ribbon winner at no cost and make your own version of her award-winning quilt in one of 3 gorgeous colorways? Here’s an open secret: Join the free Urban Trek Quilt-Along for complete access to 4 video lessons with Heather Black plus a free digital download of the Urban Trek Pattern.

The Urban Trek quilts featured in the Quilt Along videos use Spoonflower’s Petal Signature Cottons™ from independent designers and Petal Signature Cotton ™ Solids in coordinating colors.

I’ve watched Heather’s quilt along videos and learned so much about piecing curves, making beautifully straight stripes, and keeping my stitching on track. These techniques are so much easier than I’d thought. There is no need to be intimidated by a quilting pattern, especially when the instruction is clear and precise.

I love the “Berry” colorway of the Urban Trek Quilt. See more colorways when you sign up for the quilt along here.

Unlike most workshops you take in person or online, this Quilt Along is free for a limited time. You can sign up now, download the pattern, and work at your own pace. I found it helpful to be able to re-watch sections of the videos when convenient for me… and loved the many color options for fabrics.

I hope to see you at QuiltCon 2022. Maybe by then I’ll have finished a few more blocks of my own Urban Trek Quilt!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

Don’t miss the opportunity to join this fun online learning experience, absolutely free! Learn to make straight stripes, beautiful curves, and cohesive designs. The 4 video lessons introduce practical methods for constructing accurate patchwork with curves and thin stripes. Heather explores the elements and principles of design, explaining just how and why the 3 unique color stories work. You’ll also learn how to finish the quilt using a walking foot.

PLUS! All eligible participants that register for the quilt-along between January 12 and March 16 will be entered in a giveaway to win a fat quarter bundle of Spoonflower’s Petal Signature Cottons™ from the curated color stories from this video series and 6 yards Petal Signature Cotton ™Solids in coordinating colors!