Quilt Art Letters Reader Challenge

Announcing Finalists for the QUILT ART: A Quilter’s Alphabet Reader Challenge

Inspired by an article about The Migrant’s Alphabet (see Quilting Arts Summer 2022), we challenged readers to create a 10″ x 10″ quilt featuring an alphabet letter—limited to one of the following letters: A, I, L, Q, R, T, or U. Any technique and design choices could be used, however, special consideration was given to quilts using one or more of the techniques from any issue of Quilting Arts.

We were so pleased with the depth and breadth of creativity we received. Thank you for your continued submissions to our Reader Challenges—your work brightens our inbox and expands our artistic minds! We are pleased and proud to announce the finalists for this challenge!

Please check this list carefully for your name.

Lori Amico, “A = Adventure”

Cynthia Clark, “It All Begins With Q”

Lana Dragon, “Unique Quilt Art”

Meriul Easton, “Lazy Afternoon”

Denise Epp, “Art is an Anchor”

Mary Foley Gorman, “Q is for Quirky”

Cheryl Guacci, “T is for Tigerlily”

Kirsten Hamm, “R is for Robin”

Amanda Hunt, “I Test”

Sue Hunt, “R is for Rust”

Sonia Munoz, “T for Tulips”

Laurel Ostapowich, “Leafy”

Susan Price, “Indigo Sunrise”

Pam Swearingin, “Tranquility”

Pamela Brueckner Tannura, untitled Q quilt

Congratulations to the finalists and thank you to all who participated in this challenge!

Next Steps for Finalists

Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by September 2, 2022 ; see our shipping address below.

; see our shipping address below. Be sure to label your quilt with your full name and contact information and include a hanging sleeve—at least 2″ wide—on the back side of the quilt (which may be sewn on or safety-pinned).

For safety and cleanliness, place your entry in a sealed plastic bag before packing it for shipping and include your full return address inside that bag.

We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘QUILT ART’ quilt until February 2023. Your artwork will be returned to you on or before that time.

NOTE: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you are confirming the originality of your design and authorizing Golden Peak Media to publish your project in upcoming publications and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions or concerns, contact us at [email protected].

Shipping Address:

Golden Peak Media

Attn: ‘QUILT ART’ Reader Challenge

500 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 100

Golden, CO 80401

Look for a gallery of ‘QUILT ART’ quilts in the Winter 2023 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine!