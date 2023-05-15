As the executive producer of Love of Quilting TV, I have to say that the BEST part of my job is reviewing viewer-submitted tips. The last two minutes or so of each episode is reserved for viewer tips, and anyone who has a tip read on air gets a one-year subscription to Love of Quilting Magazine. I admit, I give preference to any tip that has an actual prop, whether that’s a gum container that is now a travel sewing kit, or tissue box filled with scraps. It’s just so much more fun to show when Sara Gallegos or Angela Huffman have a prop.

Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman love hearing from viewers, and everybody enjoys the tips!

Quilt Basting with a Pool Noodle

And in some cases, we receive tips that just beg to be tested. I mean, does that really work? We get dozens of tips, for example, extolling the virtues of the humble…pool noodle. Over the years, many quilters have recommended using pool noodles while sandwiching a quilt; it helps to roll out the backing, the batting, and the quilt top. But does it…? Let’s test it, and get this LOQtv reader tip VERIFIED!

The quilt top featured is my take on Hourglass Quilt, from Modern Patchwork January/February 2019, by Lisa Swenson Ruble.

Materials I used include:

Quilt Basting with a Paint Roller

And to keep on the basting theme, how about this tip from Lynn Franklin of Shoreline, Washington? She didn’t submit a prop, but since I had a paint roller at home, I had to test out her claim that smoothing out the quilt top with a paint roller worked great. Really? A paint roller is that great…? Let’s get this tip VERIFIED!

The quilt top featured is my take on the Dublin Town quilt, from Love of Quilting Macrh/April 2018, by Debra Finan.

Materials I used include:

Share Your Best Tips with Us

I had so much fun trying out these tips (and I got two tops basted—handy!). And please keep sending in your wonderful ideas — what seems simple or silly to you can be eye-opening to someone else. And, if course, we’ll send you a one-year subscription to Love of Quilting magazine!

At first, we may not have been sure if these quilt basting techniques would actually work, but now we know now that they’re good as gold. These verified tips help expand our quilting repertoire and highlight the creative ingenuity within the quilting community. We hope you’ll continue to submit your tips and we’ll continue to test them out! Happy quilting, and may your basting endeavors be filled with inspiration and success.