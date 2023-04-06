As many quilters know, binding can make or break the overall look of your quilt. And if you’re not sure you know how to bind a quilt correctly, fear not! Eileen Fowler has come to the rescue with the ultimate quilt binding tutorial that will help you achieve that perfect finish. From selecting the right binding width to mitering corners and joining the ends, we’ve got the answers to all your binding questions right here.

Nothing can be more disappointing than a less-than-stellar binding on that gorgeous quilt you pieced so brilliantly. Start with our Sew Easy Lesson on Binding a Quilt for some binding basics and be sure to check out my additional quilt binding tutorial below. You’ll be binding your quilts perfectly in no time!

1. Binding Widths

Our patterns include enough fabric for 2½”-wide double-fold binding strips. But in a recent discussion, our editors said they prefer the look of 2¼”-wide strips. To help you select the width that will look best in your quilts, consider the thickness of your batting. Then decide whether you will trim your batting even with the quilt top or leave a little extra batting to help fill the binding.

If you like thick battings or will be trimming ¼” or more away from the edge of the quilt top, you may prefer 2½”-wide strips. But if you’re unsure which way to go, make small quilt sandwiches to audition these options.

2. Attaching the Binding

A walking foot can be your best friend for attaching the binding to your quilt sandwich. You’ll find that an even feed is essential when dealing with so many layers. You may also want to decrease your machine’s foot pressure.

3. Mitering Corners

Instead of stopping ¼” from the edge when you approach the corners and then backstitching, stop ¼” from the edge and sew off diagonally to the corner edge of the quilt.

Then fold the binding as directed in the Sew Easy Lesson and continue stitching the binding along the next side. This little step helps me create a more perfect mitered corner. And to reduce bulk there, clip a little off the corners.

4. Joining the Ends

After trying every method and tool known to quilters, I finally found a technique to join the ends that works for me. Follow the Sew Easy Lesson up to step eight.

I leave long 10″ tails at the beginning and end and about 10″ to 12″ unsewn between them. Lay a small piece cut from the binding strip over the starting tail end.

Now lay the ending tail over these. Cut the tail end slightly smaller than the cut binding piece below it. Open up the strip ends and align them with the right sides together to form a right angle; pin to hold.

Stitch diagonally across the two ends. Before trimming off the excess, check the fit with the quilt. Press the joined seam open and finish stitching the binding to the quilt.

5. Finishing

Before you hand or machine stitch the binding to the quilt back, press the binding away from the quilt center, then fold it to the back and over the stitching and press again. Many quilters use clips to hold the binding in place as they stitch.

And some savvy quilters have found a little fabric glue or narrow strips of fusible web can be helpful at this step. For hand stitching, use an invisible stitch or whip stitch. For a quick finish, try a decorative machine stitch like a gentle serpentine to finish your binding.

Now that you’ve finished our super simple quilt binding tutorial, we’re certain you’ll be creating beautiful designs in no time! And remember: practice makes perfect, so don’t get discouraged if your first few attempts aren’t quite up to par. With these tips and tricks (and a bit of patience), you’ll soon be binding your quilts with confidence and creating stunning finishes every time. So here’s to your next perfect finish!