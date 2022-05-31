Quilt Care Secrets Revealed: How to Wash a Baby Quilt

The very act of making, collecting, and most importantly using the quilts we love creates a situation most quilters will face. Eventually, these beloved textiles need washing.

I have two quilts need washing. The larger quilt is an antique that has been washed many times. I demonstrated the process below using a baby quilt I made in 1999 for my son. It has been used extensively and washed many times. Part of its beauty in my opinion is the wear and tear of being well loved.

As someone who often gifts baby quilts to new moms, there’s nothing worse than learning years later how the quilt is still in perfect condition because it has never been used. They may have saved the gift as an heirloom but lost an opportunity to use a handmade gift.

Caption: Washing a baby quilt takes no time at all!

To me, the best baby quilt has wrapped a child with love, covered a child when sleeping, accompanied a child on camping trips, and been washed a hundred times.

Here’s how to wash a quilt by hand and ensure it is clean, fresh, and ready for its next adventure!

Warning: The washing instructions below are for quilts made of contemporary cotton fabric. Proceed with extreme caution when laundering antique quilts, those made using specialty fabrics such as wool or silk, and art quilts.

How to Wash a Quilt

Gather your supplies You’ll need a basin (or a sink/tub), two absorbent towels, a small hand towel, and detergent.

When washing a baby quilt, I always use a mild detergent and keep a bunch of towels close by.

2. Start with a clean sink or tub This may seem like a ‘no brainer’ but believe me, it is the one step that most of us skip. Clean the basin with a mild dish soap and rinse it thoroughly prior to washing your quilt. If you are working in an area that has recently been cleaned with a bleach product, wash and rinse that surface as well. This will ensure your quilts do not come in contact with any chemical that could cause damage to the fibers.

Make sure the sink is clean and rinsed before filling it with water.

3. Fill the basin with water Warm/room temperature water is best. The water should cover the quilt by one or two inches.

The soapy water should cover the quilt.

4. Add a mild detergent to the bath I use a mild liquid detergent, preferably without perfume or dye, suitable for wool sweaters or baby clothes.

Covering the soaking quilt with a towel will keep it submerged and reduce problems later.

5. Cover the quilt with a towel Here’s another step that will greatly improve your results. Once you’ve squeezed the water through the fabric a few times, place a towel over the soaking quilt to ensure the entire textile is submerged. This will prevent water stains and rings of dirt from collecting around any unsubmerged areas

6. Soak Allow the quilt to soak in the basin for an hour or more to loosen all dirt.

Support the quilt with both hands as you squeeze out all the excess water.

7. Rinse, then squeeze out the water Support the quilt fully with your hands as you squeeze out the water.

Roll the quilt in an absorbent towel to remove all excess water, then repeat.

8. Roll Roll the quilt in an absorbent towel to remove the excess water.

9. Repeat Using a dry towel, repeat step 8.

Of all the steps, this one takes the longest. Drying a quilt outdoors leaves it smelling fresh and clean, but it does take time. I often flip the quilt over to let the air hit it on both sides and to reduce sun damage.

10. Dry the quilt Place a clean sheet on the ground and spread out the quilt (top down if you are worried about fading). Drying the quilt flat will eliminate stretching.

Washing a quilt is as easy as pie. I know many quilters who just toss their quilts in the washing machine and hope for the best. But to me, caring for a quilt is a lot like caring for a loved one. A little extra love goes a long way.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

