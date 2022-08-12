Quilt Coats: 4 Designers Share Their Style

Quilt coats are having their moment in the sun and we’re definitely here for it! In the September/October issue of McCalls Quilting we took a dimensional dive into quilt coats, including this roundup of 4 designers and their creative and exquisite quilt coat designs.

And if you’re interested in making your own quilt coat, have we got just the thing for you! Make your own quilt jacket with the help of our Quilt & Tell and Sew & Tell podcast hosts! Tracy, Lori, Ginger, and Meg invite you to the Quilt Jacket Workshop Live Event on August 26th, 2022, 12–2 pm (MST).

Join us for an interactive, online workshop where you’ll learn how to turn the Maybe Bob quilt pattern into a beautiful, quilted jacket. Our podcast hosts will guide you step-by-step and answer your questions in real time via our chat as you make a beautiful quilt jacket together! Plus, our amazing sponsors will be giving away prizes throughout the live event!

In the meantime, check out these beautiful quilt coats and let’s get those creative quilt coat juices flowing!

Victoria Findlay Wolfe

As a professional quilter, I’ve made several quilted coats from my quilt patterns and from cutting up my own quilts to make a coat that reflects my style. I found the Simplicity S8742 pattern, and I liked how classic the shape was. It has some nice simple shapes that allowed me to build the pieces I needed for my coat. I wanted the back of the coat to have a shot of color with traditional patchwork set against a light background to make it pop! Adding fabrics that I think had a classic look, I could make this a fresh, stylish-looking coat. This pattern is a simple construction for anyone to make their own head-turning coat. It allowed me to design the pieces exactly how I wanted them to highlight the patchwork process I love. Just like my quilts, I can design and use the basic shapes to tell the story I want within these shapes. I love this coat! And with the extra bits of quilt left over, I made a belt to match. No waste!

Visit vfwquilts.com to sign up for Victoria’s virtual quilt coat lecture.

Rachel Clark

I have been making quilted garments for more than 30 years—and mostly coats for the last 16 years or so. I use quilting techniques to create the coats and tell stories. Pictured is a recent coat, All Things Blue. I will have affairs and flings with all colors but at the end of the day, BLUE is my favorite color. In the earlier days of COVID I needed to work on something comforting. This coat is a collection of all things blue. Lots of hand quilting. The lining is indigo and tie-dyed African jacquard. The pants are made from Cherrywood hand-dyed fabric. Debbie Jackson, a polymer clay artist, made the buttons embedded with indigo. The buttonholes are fake bound.

See more of Rachel’s work and sign up for her virtual 4-week quilt coat class at rdkc.com.

Nicole Brooks

To start my quilt coat, I first needed a pattern. I wanted a fitted coat with a hood and a skirt. I was lucky enough to land on McCall’s vintage pattern MP714. I copied the back of the pattern that showed the different types of coats and drew on them until I came up with a design that inspired me. I used foundation paper piecing for all my design elements since it’s efficient and accurate. I pieced each skirt panel one-by-one, making the finished blocks larger than needed to account for the seam allowance. I traced registration marks on each panel and aligned them as I worked, to make sure the design flowed nicely around the skirt. I used black batting and black fabric for the quilting of each piece. I kept the quilting pattern simple and modern. Since I wanted my coat to look sleek, modern, and powerful, I took a picture of all the pieces and doodled on it until I found a design that represented my vision. Next, I trimmed the pieces to fit the pattern instructions. Clothes construction has never been my favorite, so I outsourced the coat construction to my aunt, Diane Cook. I do think this is a plausible solution for any quilter. Flannel was used for the pockets, and I did not include a lining. I think the coat best represents strong, creative women.

Paulette Woodall

I love to quilt and decided to make a quilted coat with a modern casual style for my daughter. This coat is easy and fast to make—perfect for leftover scraps or a charm pack. I used McCall’s 4220 pattern. I used a mix of print and solid 5″ squares and cut each square to 4¼”; I used around 42 squares. I laid out the squares and moved them around until I got the colors and layout I wanted. Then I photographed the layout, so I could remember how to place them when sewing together. I placed the back sewing pattern template onto the fabric squares to be sure it fit. Any leftover blocks were put aside for the collar, pockets, and sleeve cuffs. After sewing all the squares together, I placed the template back onto the fabric making sure it was placed evenly on the squares and then cut out the back piece. I used solid cotton fabric for the sleeves and front panels. I laid each cut-out coat piece on batting and quilted diagonal lines across using a spiral stitch. I then sewed 4 square pieces together for each pocket, and 6 squares joined in a long strip for the collar. I made a lining out of cotton fabric and added folded-up patchwork cuffs to it. I put the right side of the coat inside the lining and sewed them together. An opening was left in the lining bottom for turning the coat right-side out, and I top stitched the front side edges and bottom of the coat to close the opening.