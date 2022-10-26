Quilt Escapes – On Location | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 85

Tracy goes on location with Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting hosts Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman. The hosts are at The Slate Hotel in Denver at a Quilting Daily Quilt Escape event with a group of lucky quilters. Tracy decided to crash the party and chat with the duo. Stay Tuned!

SUBSCRIBE:

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast! Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom).

Open Studios | Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman

Sara Gallegos

Host of PBS’ Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting & Co-Owner of Decorative Stitch in Shelby Township, MI, Sara Gallegos spreads inspiration & shares her adventures as a traveling sewing personality! She loves sharing time saving ways to incorporate sewing machine features & techniques into all types of sewing. Join her for a class and you are sure to leave with new, creative ideas, inspiration, and lots of giggles!

Angela Huffman

Angela Huffman lives in Louisville, KY where she owns and operates her quilting studio, longarm machine training center and APQS dealership. She is the co-host of the Love of Quilting national PBS television program, and a blue-ribbon winning quilt artist. Her instructional videos and online classes can be found at QuiltingDaily.com, APQS.com and her website, QuiltedJoy.com.

Fine Finishes | Brought to You by HandiQuilter

HandiQuilter educator Kaye Collins joins Tracy to discuss learning new ways to finish quilts.

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews

Follow Lori on Instagram @Lori_Bake

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]