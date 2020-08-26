Quilt Happy! | Podcast

Natalie Santini from Sew Hungry Hippie joins Tracy, Lori, and Ginger on the show. They discuss everything from fabric choices, to cutter quilts, to sewing what makes you happy. Then, in the Fine Finishes segment, Lori, Tracy, and Ginger discuss what sewing steps make them unhappy. Stay Tuned!

Welcome | What makes you happy?

Lori’s purple quilt

Ginger’s quilt back

Tracy is making masks again

Olson Mask Pattern

Zip Tie Mask Technique

Creative Grids Mask template

Open Studios | Natalie Santini

Natalie’s Bio

I’m Natalie, aka the Hungry Hippie.

I wear flowers in my hair, obsess about recycling, and I am always eating cheese. I’m a former Army Nurse Corps Officer turned tree hugging, granola eating “hippie” as my 20 year Vet Husband likes to call me. I create patterns for sewing and quilting projects that are modern and fresh, with the aim of helping everyone through – no matter your skill level. Sew HungryHippie is all about sewing projects for the adventurous beginner or intermediate sewer. Nothing too intense. No focus on absolute perfection. (Gross.) JUST CREATE.

Sew Hungry Hippie Blog

Sew Hungry Hippie Shop

Follow Natalie on Instagram

Rope Rug Tutorial

