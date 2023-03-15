Are you feeling lucky? Well you should, because you’re about to get hit with some Irish inspiration! Whether you just started stitching or have been quilting for years, these quilt patterns for St. Patrick’s Day will make you feel like you just found a pot of gold.

From lucky clovers to breathtaking rainbows, your designs are sure to be the talk of the town on St. Patty’s Day! So, dust off your sewing machine and dig out your green and gold fabrics, because we’re about to embark on a journey full of shamrock-covered quilts and gorgeously green throws.

1. Dublin Town Quilt Pattern

If you’re looking for a quilt with more Irish charm than a leprechaun in a pub, this traditional Irish chain quilt has got you covered! Dublin Town is bursting with Irish pride, thanks to its four-leaf clover quilt block and faux piped binding.

This quilt is the perfect combination of classic design and whimsical details. It’s like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow – except it’s a cozy little quilt that will keep you warm and snuggly on chilly nights. So wrap yourself up in this quilt and let the luck of the Irish surround you! Click here to download this quilt pattern!

2. Nora’s Shamrock Pillow Pattern

Get ready to sham-rock your world with this 16″ quilted pillow sham! With a scrappy shamrock block, it’s the perfect way to use up all your green fabric and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style. Plus this pillow sham is like a lucky charm that will add a pop of green to any room in your house. It’s like having a leprechaun-approved decoration right at your fingertips!

So whether you’re snuggling up on the couch or just adding a touch of Irish charm to your decor, this sham is the perfect way to do it. So grab your green scraps and get ready to create a shamrock masterpiece! Click here to download this quilt pattern!

3. Rainbow’s Edge Wall Quilt Pattern

Don’t let your fabric scraps go to waste – give them a new life with a beautiful rainbow quilt! It’s like a pot of gold at the end of a crafting rainbow. With all those colorful scraps, you’ll be able to create a quilt that’s as unique as a unicorn! Plus, with all those bright colors, it’s sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

This quilt is the perfect way to show off your creativity and make something truly magical. So gather up your scraps, grab your sewing machine, and get ready to create a quilt that’s as dazzling as a rainbow in the sky. Click here to download this quilt pattern!

4. The Irish Reel Quilt Pattern

Feeling the luck of the Irish and ready to create something special? Look no further than Wendy Sheppard’s lovely throw or wall quilt! It’s like a little slice of the Emerald Isle that you can snuggle up with anytime you want. Whether you’re feeling a wee bit Irish or full-on leprechaun, this quilt is sure to put a smile on your face.

It’s the perfect way to add a touch of charm to any room in your home. So put on some Irish tunes, grab your sewing machine, and let the luck of the Irish guide your crafting. With this quilt, you’ll be feeling like you’re at the end of a rainbow, surrounded by all the beauty and magic of Ireland. Click here to download this quilt pattern!

5. Luck O’ the Irish Table Runner Pattern

Irish or not, everyone will be green with envy when they see this stunning table runner! It’s the perfect way to add a touch of Irish charm to your home decor. Plus, with its classic design and timeless appeal, it’s a piece that will be treasured for years to come. Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or just starting out, this table runner is a must-make.

It’s like a four-leaf clover – rare, beautiful, and oh-so-lucky! So grab your fabrics and get ready to create a piece that’s as charming as a leprechaun’s smile. With this table runner, you’ll be the talk of the town – or at least the talk of your next St. Patrick’s Day party! Click here to download this quilt pattern!

6. Green Acres Quilt Pattern

Looking for a quilt that’s beginner-friendly, but still looks like a million bucks? Look no further than this big, pretty bed quilt! It’s like the perfect combination of sleek and cozy, like a modernist cabin in the woods. This quilt is ideal for beginners who want to dive into the world of quilting with confidence.

Plus, with its simple design and on-trend style, it’s like a fashion statement for your bed! So whether you’re snuggling up with a good book or just trying to catch some zzz’s, this quilt will have you feeling like the luckiest person alive. Click here to download this quilt pattern!

7. Rain-Boom! Quilt Pattern

Ready to add a little boom to your quilt game? Then this modern rainbow quilt is for you! It’s like a rainbow on steroids — bright, bold, and bursting with energy! This pattern lets you show off your quilting skills as you piece together a beautiful, modern design.

An added bonus? This quilt is like a breath of fresh air for any room in your home. So get ready to practice your piecing skills and create something that’s as explosive as it is beautiful! Click here to download this quilt pattern.

8. Top O’ the Morning Table Runner Pattern

Looking for a table runner that’s as charming as a leprechaun’s smile? Well you’ve found it! The Top O’ the Morning table runner is like a little slice of Ireland that you can enjoy every day.

Whether you’re serving up a hearty breakfast or a cozy dinner, it’s the perfect way to add a touch of charm to your dining room. So don’t wait for St. Patrick’s Day to show off your Irish pride – with the Top O’ the Morning table runner, you can enjoy the luck of the Irish all year round! Click here to download this quilt pattern.

9. Quilts for St. Patrick’s Day Pattern Collection

Still need more inspiration before you can get your Irish on? Then this Quilts for St. Patrick’s Day Pattern Collection is just what you need! With a variety of shades of green, these quilts are a perfect way to add a little festivity to your home decor.

Plus, with this this collection, you’ll be able to create a home that’s as charming as a cozy Irish pub! So grab your fabrics and get ready to create something rare, beautiful, and oh-so-lucky (just like a four-leaf clover). Click here to download this quilt pattern!

We hope you feel inspired by this roundup of fun and festive quilt patterns for St. Patrick’s day and beyond! From traditional Irish chain quilts to modern rainbow designs, there’s something for quilters of all levels and tastes. Happy quilting, and may the luck of the Irish be with you!