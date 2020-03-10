QuiltCon 2020 was a Hit!

I just returned from Austin and have barely unpacked but wanted to share my perception of the modern quilt Mecca – QuiltCon 2020. Spoiler alert: it was a great show this year. The quilts in the judged and juried show exceeded all expectations. The vendors had spot-on products, and plenty of them. The lectures covered aspects from design to techniques; from history to trends. And the winning quilt? I’m getting ahead of myself…

Meet Heather Black whose quilt “Test Print” graces the cover of QuiltCon Magazine!

It’s a great feeling to enter a large convention center where the general vibe is laid back; the atmosphere is thick with excitement; attendees are friendly and happy to be there; and everybody knows your name.

OK, maybe that last one is a bit of an exaggeration (and, by the way, most QuiltCon attendees DO wear name tags!) but let's be real: QuiltCon is the kind of place where are surrounded by kind, friendly, talented, and passionate quilters who are over-the-moon about the gathering. And the 2020 event in Austin didn't disappoint. I met more than a dozen social media friends who I know mostly by their handles (thankfully those are also printed on the nametags!) and was thrilled to share the excitement of seeing their quilts in person.

Viewers enjoyed Victoria Findlay Wolfe’s special exhibit which included many quilts from across her 35-year career.

Every quilt show has a vendor hall, but not every vendor hall is as colorful, welcoming, and full of unique products as experienced in Austin. I found hanks of Japanese sashiko threads in fresh shades, patterns for quilts, cute embroidery kits, and lots of inspiration for future projects. This year, the booths were full, and I saw lots of people buying machines, fabric, and more.

Victoria shows off her profile in QuiltCon Magazine.

But let’s get to the meat of the show… the quilts. This year’s collection of juried quilts was stellar. Every year, they get better and better! I was especially struck by the depth and breadth of the applique category quilts. Not always thought of as a modern technique, applique shone this year. I loved the colorful rectangles arranged in 16 different blocks on Rachaeldaisy Dodd’s quilt “Intersections.” Other appliqued quilts also gathered much attention. I loved the entire collection.

“Intersections” by Rachaeldaisy Dodd

I met Debra L. Jalbert as she showed her quilt “Clementine” and heard how she fused and quilted this colorful piece with amazing results.

Art Quilting and Modern Quilting Intersect

“Smith County Courthouse” by Leslie Tucker Jennison was a favorite from the Improv section of quilts.

Fabulous work from art quilters also was included in the show. QuiltCon 2020 certainly was a place where Art and Modern Quilting intersected with gorgeous results. Art quilts appeared in all sections of the show – from applique to improv – and always attracted a crowd. I loved the nod to both traditional and improvisation in Leslie Tucker Jennison’s “Smith County Courthouse.” Another favorite art/improv quilt was Hillary Goodwin’s “Pick Up Sticks” with brush strokes of color all pieced together.

Hillary Goodwin’s quilt “Pick Up Sticks” won first place in Piecing.

Lastly, I was thrilled to interview Peter Boyle for the Quilt and Tell Podcast. “Starring You” won Best in Show – and it deserved the prize. The piece is mostly black quilting on a white background, with an addition of applique. The entire piece is made by machine. Learn more about his quilting journey on the podcast… and be ready to be amazed (to see a full list of the winners, visit the QuiltCon website.)

Peter was walking on air the entire time at the show after winning two large awards; one for Best Machine Quilting and the other for Best in Show.

Every year QuiltCon Magazine provides a back-door view of the show and has wonderful photos of many of the quilts. I had a blast playing “scavenger hunt” and photographing the quilters and quilts with the magazine. I hope you enjoy learning more about modern quilting and pick up a copy of QuiltCon Magazine along the way. With 10 patterned quilts from the show (including the 3rd place winner of the Use of Negative Space) and lots of juried quilts from the show floor, you’re sure to find an abundance of modern quilting inspiration for the year to come! See you next year in Atlanta for QuiltCon 2021!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

