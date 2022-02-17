QuiltCon 2022: For those Envious Quilters Stuck at Home

This year, QuiltCon is on—live and in person in Phoenix, Arizona! I missed my chance to attend, but have been enjoying all the pre-Con excitement on Instagram, and the buzz from my friends and colleagues.

OK, and maybe envying them more than a little.

So I decided to make my own little QuiltCon at home, and celebrate all things modern quilting!

For starters, I picked up the digital edition of 2022’s QuiltCon magazine. I look forward to QuiltCon magazine every year, because there are always quilts that I want to make (Zester is at the top of the list this year), and quilts that I will never make but do want to stare at (When Sonia Met Sol—just wow).

Jacqueline Laba’s quilt When Sonia Met Sol, is stunning.

When I was grabbing a copy, I picked up a pattern from Christina Cameli (High Score) that I liked as well.

But I will not be making that quilt on my “DIY QuiltCon Weekend.” No, that quilt will be Urban Trek, from Heather Black. Her Quilting Daily quilt-along is FREE through March 16, and includes her Urban Trek pattern, her video tutorials (where she also talks about her design philosophy), and the chance to win a TON of fabric from Spoonflower.com.

I mean, it’s the perfect quilt to make—it won first place in the Use of Negative Space category, QuiltCon 2018.

Heather Black’s quilt-along, Urban Trek, is my chosen project for this “DIY QuiltCon” weekend!

For my DIY QuiltCon weekend, I’ll quilt a little, treat myself to chilaquiles or a Sonoran hotdog for lunch (just to pretend I’m in Phoenix), read a few articles from the magazine as if I’m attending a lecture or a special exhibit.

One of those special exhibits this year is on Temperature Quilts, which just fascinate me. I’ll read the article in QuiltCon magazine, as well as Kristine Lundblad’s blog, “Take Your Temperature“, and Vivika DeNegre’s article “5 Tips to Jumpstart Your Temperature Quilt Project”.

Temperature quilts are a HOT topic!

And I’ll explore the worlds of past award winners.

In 2021, Maria Schell won best Machine Quilting, Framed, for “Mosh Pit @ the Golden.” I’ll re-visit her super-cool, off-the-grid studio in Alaska, and listen in to Kristine Lundblad’s video interview with her.

Exploring the worlds of QuiltCon winners, like Maria Schell.

Maria was also a guest on a few episodes of Quilting Arts TV. Because Quilting Arts is part of the Quilting Daily TV subscription, I can just log into my account and watch episodes 2202 and 2312 to learn from her.

There are all kinds of other videos to indulge in through QuiltingDaily TV. I can’t wait to re-visit Quilt Re-Mix, a series which takes traditional quilt patterns and re-interprets them from a modern point of view.

Quilt Re-Mix

And then there are some other treasures in the backlist, like Tula’s House, a whole series with Tula Pink, in which she explores her creative process.

Tula’s House

I have a busy weekend ahead of me. And while it’s not the same as attending QuiltCon, I’m already feeling inspired! And make sure to check out our Quilting Daily TV Sale 2/18 – 2/20 and get $5 monthly subscriptions to QDTV so you can binge everything Quilting Daily TV, too!