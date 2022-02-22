QuiltCon 2022 Winning Quilts: An Editor’s Perspective

I just returned from Phoenix and have barely unpacked but wanted to share an overview of some of the winning quilts from QuiltCon 2022. What an amazing event! What a joy to share the excitement, drama, and pride of those whose quilts were at the epicenter of the current modern quilt movement. The award ceremony took place on February 16th in front of an excited audience, as well as viewers at home who watched the live stream.

2020 Vision by Hillary Goodwin of Auburn, California was the winner of the Best in Show award, sponsored by Gammill. Images of winning quilts courtesy of The Modern Quilt Guild and used with permission.

The big winner of this year’s show was made by quilter and Emergency Room physician Hillary Goodwin (@entropyalwayswins) and carries with it her reflection of the year 2020. Hillary’s artist statement reads, “2020: How does one commemorate a horrible year? As a quilter, the answer for me in part was in a quilt. 2020 broke me a bit as a healthcare worker, as a daughter who lost her father, and as a citizen who saw the fabric of her country fray. I designed and paper pieced the eyes as like many I felt transfixed by the events of 2020 stuck at home or working in the ER glued too often to a screen. I appliqued tears to reflect the anguish of the time and hand quilted monotonous 2020s with important issues of the year snuck in.”

Caption: Ribbons were created by Nicole Daksiewicz of Modern Handcraft.

QuiltCon award ribbons were again created by Nicole Daksiewicz of modernhandcraft.com. Nicole shared a blog post about her gorgeous ribbons on her website, so be sure to check that out if you are interested in learning more. Suffice it to say that these gorgeous souvenirs earned by the best-of-the-best modern quilters are each individual works of art.

More award ribbons were presented at the opening ceremony by the President of the Modern Quilt Guild, Heather Kinion. Here are some highlights.

The Jinx by Danielle Robbins of Pahoa, Hawaii was a gorgeous quilt that transfixed many attendees as they followed the undulating path of exquisite quilting throughout the quilt. It is both simple and complex – juxtapositions found in many quilts at the show.

Pride and Joy by Veruschka Zarate won the double honor as both first place in the Piecing category and the People’s Choice award, announced at the end of the show on Sunday. You can learn more about this amazing artist on the Quilt & Tell Podcast.

Chloe by Angela Bowman of Meridian, Ohio was the Judge’s Choice winner chosen by Cindy Erickson. The other two judges also chose stunning quilts by Patti Coppcock and Jennifer Bromel.

Put a Curve on It earned third place in the Hexagon Challenge category. Want to make this quilt? We thought you would! Check out QuiltCon Magazine for this pattern and more.

From Improv to Applique; Piecing to Handwork; and everything in between… there were so many deserving quilts, so many ribbons, and so many stories at this year’s QuiltCon.

What a beautiful quilt made by the Victoria Modern Quilt Guild. I especially loved how it reflected the theme of the American Southwest.

Every year QuiltCon Magazine provides a back-door view of the show and has wonderful photos of many of the quilts. I had a blast playing “scavenger hunt” and photographing the quilts and contributors as well as people watching and checking out the trends.

Zester by Carolyn Hadley is one of the 9 patterned quilts found in QuiltCon 2022 magazine.

I hope you enjoy learning more about modern quilting and pick up a copy of QuiltCon Magazine along the way. With 9 patterned quilts from the show (including the 3rd place winner of the Hexagon Challenge) and lots of quilts from the show floor, you’ll be inspired to submit for next year’s show in Atlanta.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor