Photo Copyright 2022, Haute Media LLC.

ARTICLES Articles 0 Comments Reading time: 2m 18s

QuiltCon 2023 Tips from the Show Floor: How to Share Your Experience

Candra Parker
0 Comments

Everyone attending a quilt show these days counts themselves as lucky… We’re fortunate to see the quilts in person; eager learn from the experts; keen to brows galleries of exquisite workmanship, ready to bask in the glow of the experience, and excited to share our stories on social media! So as QuiltCon 2023 approaches, we encourage you to consider how you’ll share your experience with others.

The quilts on the show floor are always amazing. Photo Copyright 2022, Haute Media LLC.

Your Content Will Be Seen

Those of us going to QuiltCon 2023 have a wonderful opportunity to share our experiences through photos and videos on blogs, in newsletters, and social posts. Basically, we’re acting as “roving reporters” by sharing news from the show floor to our guilds and quilting groups.

quiltcon 2023
Autumn is Wistful by Chawne Kimber. Photo by Vivika DeNegre.

While some of those seeing our posts may also be attendees, others could be at home with an acute case of FOMO. Everyone wants to see what’s fresh, new, and catching your eye.

Quick tip: When photographing a quilt at a show, consider taking the full image, a detail like the one shown, and a photo of the artist statement. You can refer back to the artist statement to fill in the details for a post.

Things to Consider About QuiltCon 2023

While you are sharing photos, experiences, and perspective, you may want to take a moment and consider some of the following suggestions.

1

Who Made That?: When sharing an image of a quilt, take the time to make sure that the designer, maker (individual or group) and quilter are properly credited in your post. It’s easy to do: Photograph the whole quilt and the artist statement – that way you have a reference when posting.

2

Represent: Secondly, consider including a diverse group of modern quilters in your posts, as this is representative of our inclusive community.

The strength of our community is in the wide diversity of members, the art that we make, and the kindness and respect we show to all.

3

Dig Deeper: One reason to attend a show is to explore the quilts and discuss them with others. So it’s important to learn to express your opinions in a constructive way and resist the temptation to be dismissive. Positive images and thoughtful comments about the quilts are always welcomed, as they uplift our community. (For more on this subject, read Frances O’Roark Dowell’s article in QuiltCon Magazine 2023.)

4

Be a Fan: You may have the opportunity to spot the quilt maker near their quilt! So make an effort to let them know how much you admire their work, and take a minute to learn more about the piece. It is always fun to share their experience — and their photo — with their permission, of course!

Two amazing quilters from left to right: the 2022 Best in Show winner, Hillary Goodwin and the 2022 Featured Presenter, Latifah Saafir were captured in front of Latifah’s booth. Photo Copyright 2022 by Elizabeth Dackson.

5

Share the Joy: Finally, wherever possible, have fun! Wear your quilt-inspired jackets, post about your new socks (like I did in 2020), and enjoy the lift our modern community feels with your enthusiasm and energy.

Sharing your QuiltCon experience with guilds and maker communities is one the ways modern quilters build up from our traditional foundations.

quiltcon 2023
Making sure to give credit to a quilt designer is important. This image shows two women (check out that wonderful quilt-inspired ensemble!) viewing Emily Watts’ quilt, Radioactive Flying Donuts, quilted by Sarah Campbell. Photo Copyright 2022, Haute Media LLC.

Above all, your consideration of our fellow Modern Quilt Guild members is greatly appreciated!

About the Author

Candra Parker is a quilter and longarmer living in Richmond, Virginia. She works as a non-profit development professional and grant writer in order to buy fabric. Candra co-facilitated the creation of the Central Virginia Modern Quilt Guild in 2015.

quiltcon 2023

She currently serves on the board of directors for The Modern Quilt Guild and she is a Fun-Aunt to 23 beautiful humans and one golden retriever. Follow her on Instagram here!

Join the Conversation!

Register