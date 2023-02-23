QuiltCon Award Winners: 2023

Here we are in Atlanta, once again basking in the glow of QuiltCon – the Modern Quilt Guild’s signature event. The spectacular QuiltCon award winners were announced the evening of February 22 in front of a packed audience and live streamed on the internet. What a thrill it was to be in the audience and feel the excitement with the crowd!

Aleeda Crawley, president of the MQG board and emcee, challenged the attendees to make QuiltCon “the coolest, most creative, and kindest place in Atlanta” and proceeded to share the stage with the winners. One by one, they were greeted by applause and encouragement. Kindness set the tone for a joyful and uplifting ceremony that recognized the artistry of every winner.

This year, the handmade prize ribbons were created by MQG staff member Jessica Plunket. Amazing job!

Below is a selection of winning quilts, including a few that were also featured in QuiltCon Magazine. I’m always excited when the magazine quilts tapped by the judges. For a full listing of the top prize winners, visit quiltcon.com.

Top Prize Winners

QuiltCon’s 2023 Juried Show features some of the most innovative and creative designs made by the modern quilting community. This year, a record-breaking number of quilts were entered – 2,099. Competition was fierce with 481 quilts selected to represent categories including Quilting Excellence, Best Machine Quilting (framed and frameless), Applique, Handwork, Improvisation, Minimalist Design, Modern Traditionalism, Piecing, and more. Each winning quilt receives a handmade ribbon, as well as a cash prize provided by the show sponsors. Congratulations to all who entered the competition and to those whose quilts are featured below!

Every year QuiltCon Magazine provides a back-door view of the show and has wonderful photos of many of the quilts on display. Check out these category winners from this year’s show, also featured in the magazine.

I hope you enjoy learning more about these QuiltCon award winners as well as modern quilting. Be sure to pick up a copy of QuiltCon Magazine so you can dive in deeper! With 8 patterned quilts from the show (including the 1st place winner of the Negative Space category!) and lots of quilts from the show floor, you’ll be inspired to submit for next year’s show in Raleigh, NC.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor