Editor’s Note

If the last two years has taught us anything, it is that the connections we make with others are vital to feeding our creative mojo.

These two friends, Jenny Meeker and Sheri Cifaldi-Morrill, celebrated friendship and fun at the last in-person QuiltCon.

I am so thankful for the modern quilt community and its network of individual members, guilds, and leaders who have fostered the kinship we all have craved since our last in-person QuiltCon. The frequent, virtual high-fives from MQG members around the world kept me not only connected, but enthusiastic about modern quilting in all its forms. QuiltCon Together was a blast and a highlight of last year, but I’m looking forward to connecting in person.

Learn more about the creation of our cover quilt made by the Victoria Modern Quilt Guild

And the quilts you’ve all made! Amazing! As the opening ceremony of QuiltCon 2022 approaches, that excitement continues—not only because we will be experiencing the show in person (hallelujah!) but also because we can celebrate the excitement once again when the Best in Show winner is announced.

QuiltCon Magazine 2022 is available on newsstands on 2/22 and through the Quilting Daily store. Pick up your copy today!

This year, QuiltCon Magazine enthusiastically honors the creativity of the modern quilt community with nine unique patterns and a peek behind the curtain at some of the show-stopping judged and juried quilts that will hang in the Phoenix Convention Center. I’m fascinated to learn how modern quilt artists are inspired to design and quilt them with incredible finesse. The beauty of the Judged Quilts from MQG members and Special Exhibits that span a myriad of genres will knock your socks off. I’m sure you’ll agree, these quilts are some of the best-of-the best.

Robin Gump’s quilt, Bear With Me features a dynamic layout. It is the perfect opportunity to get bold with color! See more quilt patterns from this issue at quiltingdaily.com.

Our editorial staff worked closely with the MQG team to ensure we included a wide variety of quilts and articles representing the diverse interests and aesthetic of our community. We thought everyone would enjoy an article about improvisational hand quilting by Melanie Tuazon, highlighting that stitching (in addition to piecing) can be an outlet for your own personal style of improv. There’s also a nod to the ongoing trend of fashion inspired by quilts (have you made a patchwork-inspired piece of clothing?) and the controversy surrounding cutting into vintage quilts deftly presented by Mary Fons. Plus, don’t miss Melanie Haupt’s fascinating look at the role of quilts in social justice movements as they magnify the voices of their makers.

Interested in quilts as used in fashion? Mary Fons’ article provides a fascinating perspective.

Most importantly, I hope this issue reflects the joy of collectively celebrating the QuiltCon vibe. Kristin Barrus beautifully captured the essence of this feeling in her article These are my People… and Yours: The Emotion of QuiltCon. Although the 2020 show was her first experience with QuiltCon, she learned so much about the importance of community, friendship, and sharing at the show. She summarized her feelings in the last few lines of her article this way: “May our hearts continue to be open to connecting, belonging, and hearing each other in this cynical world. And may we all take this QuiltCon feeling back home with us to magnify the best of humanity everywhere.”

See you on the show floor!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

Patterns in this issue

Yes, QuiltCon Magazine is filled with lots of articles, exciting behind the scene peeks at the exhibits, and information about the judged show. But what about those modern patterns? Check them out!

Carolyn Hadley’s quilt, Zester, is a masterful combination of curves and HSTs.

Elizabeth Ray’s quilt, Positive Turning Point,is a colorful and effective play on using just one block in a quilt.

Lucky Number 13 by Marnie Burnham effectively uses a limited palette with minimalist approach.

Naomi Bombardi-Wilson’s S’ Marks the Spot is a gorgeous use of curved piecing and complementary colors.

Cait Lisle’s Shockwave sings with color.

The Put A Curve On It quilt by Erin Case will be a fan favorite for those who love curves and the dynamic effects they bring to modern design.

Create your own Pacific Sunset quilt using Laura L. Strickland’s gorgeous design.

Robin Gump played with the Bear Paw block in her quilt Bear With Me.