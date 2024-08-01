Closed: QuiltCon Magazine 2025 Call for Submissions

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

QuiltCon Magazine is a special publication brought to you by the editors of Quilting Arts in close association with the Modern Quilt Guild®. The magazine celebrates the modern quilt aesthetic and features unique quilt patterns, engaging articles, behind-the-scenes interviews, tips for modern design, profiles of modern quilters, and galleries of quilts from QuiltCon.

We encourage all submissions; however, we are specifically looking for:

Modern Quilts:

Several designs will be patterned in this publication. We seek distinctive, unpublished, original quilts in the latest fabrics and reflecting the modern aesthetic. We will consider quilts that are already made as well as those in the design process.

All patterned quilts accepted for the magazine will automatically be juried into QuiltCon 2025.

Articles:

We’d love to read your thoughts on topics such as:

✓ Fresh approaches to quilt design ✓ New takes on machine or hand quilting ✓ The impact of different cultures on modern quilting ✓ And topics of your choice

The deadline for submissions to QuiltCon Magazine is September 3, 2024.

How to submit:

✓ Submit proposals to [email protected] with “QuiltCon 2025” in the subject line. ✓ Include your full name, address, phone number, and Instagram user name or website URL. ✓ One project per email, please. If you have multiple ideas to propose, send each in a separate email.

For patterned quilts:

✓ Write a brief description of your quilt/design with dimensions, fabric choices, and quilting plan. ✓ Include photographs—up to three low-resolution jpgs per submission. Alternatively, send a digital mock-up of the project design. ✓ Quilts must be original designs and available for shipping by a November 1 due date. ✓ When accepted, designers are responsible for writing an introduction, complete materials list, and step-by-step directions for creating the quilt.

For articles:

✓ Send a brief description of the article you propose to write and include related images (up to three jpgs for submission purposes), websites, or resources. Articles can be up to 1,500 words. ✓ When accepted, writers are responsible for providing the completed article and other deliverables by November 8.

All content (quilt patterns and articles) will be edited for style, accuracy, and length.

Questions? Contact [email protected].

We look forward to hearing from you!

—The MQG Staff and Quilting Arts editorial team