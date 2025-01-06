QuiltCon Magazine is a Window to the Show!

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

QuiltCon 2025 is just around the corner—February 20–23 in Phoenix, Arizona. Modern quilt enthusiasts can hardly contain their excitement! In partnership with the Modern Quilt Guild, we’ve been madly working on the latest issue of QuiltCon Magazine that will be available around the same time as the show.

I’ve had the privilege of working on QuiltCon Magazine since it started—shortly after QuiltCon itself was born—and I’ve seen the best of the best in modern quilt design over the years.

This year’s magazine is brimming with quilts, as you might expect, but also thoughtful and beautiful articles for your reading pleasure.

There is so much to love about modern quilting but I think my favorite aspect is when designers take a “simple” or “traditional” block or shape and make it into something totally fantastic. They’re magicians in construction, illusion, and use of color!

I’d like to share with you a few of my favorite patterns that really shake up established norms and expected block styling.

Caveat: This exercise is almost like being asked to name your favorite child—they’re all amazing—but in giving myself this framework, the choosing was whittled down to a manageable group.

Fanfold by Caroline Hadley

Fanfold was the cover quilt of the 2021 issue. This quilt has been on my “want to make this” list for some time. Caroline’s Instagram feed is full of her quilt designs and I love her Sunday Sketches, a weekly series of amazing designs. Check her out @geometriquilt. She is prolific and extremely talented.

This quilt uses Half-rectangle Triangles (HRTs)—some right-leaning, others left-leaning—plus Half-square Triangles (HSTs) and a restricted color palette to create a ribbon-like folded illusion of light and medium blocks against a vibrant orange background. The movement of these folds is palpable!

I love this quilt because it is simpler in it’s construction than you think by looking at it. The components are basic building blocks in quilt design but Caroline’s arrangement and command of value and contrast make this an incredible quilt design. This pattern makes quick work of the arrangement of block shapes and does all the math and complexity for you!

Prickle by Diana Vandeyar (@dianavandeyar)

Prickle by Diana Vandeyar

From afar, this quilt seems so intricately designed—I often like to stand back and try to ‘figure out’ how a quilter made her piece but with this one, I was stumped. Getting closer, I discovered Diana used a traditional isosceles triangle of colored fabric flanked with HRTs on either side in the background color. Then, this deceivingly simple block was placed on point. The effect mimics prickly vines or stems vertically arranged.

This is a one-patch quilt, as far as the piecing is concerned, plus a few solid squares and triangles. It was part of the 2018 issue and the pattern remains in our inventory online. It is a timeless design, in my opinion.

Bear With Me by Robin Gump (@seamedtobe)

Inspired by the classic Bear Paw block, Robin took the design to a whole new level. She deconstructed and then reconstructed it, evoking movement and excitement. Her use of blues and purples with oranges and reds makes the design visually dynamic. If you were standing across the room, it would beckon you to come closer—it is magnetic!

This quilt was featured in the 2022 issue and is a wonderful design for a Confident Beginner who has a quilt or two under her belt to know the basics but is looking for a colorful design challenge. This is your quilt to try!

These are just three of the fabulous quilts that have been featured in QuiltCon Magazine and at QuiltCon the exhibition over the years. The 2025 issue will feature seven new quilt patterns so you can make your own showstopper. Whether you choose new patterns from this issue or dive into our extensive inventory of modern quilts from QuiltCon and beyond, there’s something for everyone on our website.

Quilt on,

Kristine

