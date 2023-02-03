QuiltCon Tips: Make the Most of Your Time in Atlanta

So you’ve made it to Atlanta for QuiltCon 2023, at the same time as your luggage — lucky you! Whether you’re attending the show for the duration or only able to visit for a day, there’s so much to see and do. So I’ve pulled together some friendly QuiltCon tips to help you navigate this incredible show full of quilty goodness!

QuiltCon happens every year. The 2023 show will be in Atlanta, GA February 23 – 26.

1 Download the App: The QuiltCon app is your best friend. So make sure to download it immediately on arrival. From reviewing schedules, maps, vendor deals, voting on People’s Choice Award, and ongoing messages, it will keep you in the know. Also be sure to charge up your phone accordingly! (Information about the app will be available at the registration booth.)

Socks sell out every year… so snag them while you can!

2 Shop Early: Get your QuiltCon merch when you see it on Thursday. Yes, you may have to wait in line. But trust me, your t-shirt size and those collectable socks will not be there when you swing by a second time!

Don’t forget to tuck a quick hand sewing project in your bag to stitch between classes or on a break.

3 Skip the Lunch Crowds: Make a plan for lunch that skirts the massive noon rush — scope out eateries close to the convention center but plan to go earlier or later to miss the usual business lunch crowd. In the event you signed up for morning class or a lecture that ends at noon and you have a 1:00 start for your next workshop, well… that protein bar you remembered to pack is looking pretty good right about now.

Vendors have amazing deals just for QuiltCon attendees.

4 Browse and Buy: Plan your vendor shopping sprees during popular class times. Before making a purchase, you may want to scope out the vendors (unless you see a line at the booth with that template you really wanted to snag…).

The show floor is less crowded early in the day and late in the afternoon.

5 Make a List: Totebag? Check. Refillable water bottle? Check. Light sweater or jacket in case it is chilly in the workshop room? Check. Shoes that I already have tested for comfortability? Check. Mini first aid kit with a BandAid for my blister, since those shoes really are not comfortable? Check.

Lovely threads, beautiful fabrics, books, and more… You’ll need an extra suitcase!

6 Set a Timer: Use your timer to set alarms for your classes, getting a jump on lunch crowds, or meeting your buddies at the ‘such-and-such’ booth. Why? Because you don’t want to get so excited over a new fabric that you see in a vendor booth that you miss the beginning of your class!

Photo courtesy of dmfoss from Getty Images.

7 Get a Head Start: Plan to arrive early to your class — you may be left handed and need just the right seat; the workshop room could be at the opposite end of the building; or you just might want a good view of the instructor. The best reason? You need time to get there, set up and BREATHE…

Whether you are a newbie or have attended every show since 2013, I hope these QuiltCon tips help make your time in Atlanta as magical for you as it is for me every year! It’s the little things working together that make QuiltCon a wonderful experience!

About the Author

Candra Parker is a quilter and longarmer living in Richmond, Virginia. She works as a non-profit development professional and grant writer in order to buy fabric. Candra co-facilitated the creation of the Central Virginia Modern Quilt Guild in 2015.

In addition, she currently serves on the board of directors for The Modern Quilt Guild and she is a Fun-Aunt to 23 beautiful humans and one golden retriever. Check out her Instagram account here!