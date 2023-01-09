Quilted & Bound, Episode 1: Quick Finish for Scrappy Quilts

What quilting design and quilting style is best for scrappy quilts? What designs will show up over a super busy quilt top? Let’s begin by breaking down two quilting design elements:

Quilting Design – This is your handwriting on your quilt. The design you choose, even if it’s a common design like Stippling, is going to have your unique signature. You can pick multiple designs for quilts, or just one. How we apply the design is determined by the next element:

Quilting Style – Some popular quilting styles are All-Over Quilting, Ditching, Section or Custom Quilting, and Wholecloth Quilting. The style determines how many different designs you will use, thread colors, and more.

With this limitless potential for quilting design and style combinations, no wonder quilters get stuck on this particular step!

Leah Day, Grace company ambassador and free motion quilting master, explores topics such as quick finishes with all-over designs, when and how to use pantaographs, and custom quilting. Leah is working on a Q’nique 21 on a Continuum Frame from The Grace Company.

