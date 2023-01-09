Quilted & Bound, Episode 2: How to Design Your Own Quilting Motifs

Do you have a special quilt top needing a unique quilting design? Are you tired of covering beautiful piecing with designs that don’t match your quilt top?

It’s time to take your quilting skills to the next level and draw your own designs.

Quilting motifs are larger scale designs specifically designed to fit your patchwork. With a pencil, tracing paper and a basic understanding of symmetry, you can create quilting designs that accent any area of your quilts.

To read the full article, check out Quiltmaker’s November/December 2022 issue! In search of more quilt-spiration? Click here!

Leah Day, Grace company ambassador and free motion quilting master, explores topics such as quick finishes with all-over designs, when and how to use pantaographs, and custom quilting. Leah is working on a Q’nique 21 on a Continuum Frame from The Grace Company.

For a full year, we’ll post new videos to accompany Leah’s articles in Quiltmaker magazine, starting with September/October 2022 through July/August 2023.