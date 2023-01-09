Shopping Cart

QUILTED BOUND Articles 0 Comments Reading time: 0m 32s

Quilted & Bound, Episode 4: Quilting with Pantographs

Quilting Daily
0 Comments

In a 1926 Vogue magazine article, Coco Chanel introduced a dress so universally stylish and budget-friendly, she nicknamed it the Model T. Almost one hundred years later, the little black dress has remained a fashion stand-by.

And this got me thinking, do we have an equivalent in the quilting world? Is there a quilting design with the same universal appeal, simplicity and versatility to fit almost any quilt?

After pondering this for a few days, I realized yes, we do have a little-black-dress equivalent — straight line quilting!

Leah Day, Grace company ambassador and free motion quilting master, explores topics such as quick finishes with all-over designs, when and how to use pantaographs, and custom quilting. Leah is working on a Q’nique 21 on a Continuum Frame from The Grace Company.

For a full year, we’ll post new videos to accompany Leah’s articles in Quiltmaker magazine, starting with September/October 2022 through July/August 2023.

