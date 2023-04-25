Quilted Gifts for Teachers: Our 5 Favorite Patterns & Projects

Spring is here and the end of the school year is coming up quick! Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12, 2023) is a great opportunity to celebrate the tireless work and dedication of these special people who are shaping the minds of future generations and inspiring our students to reach their full potential. Why not take the time to make a handmade gift for the special teacher in your life? To make it easy, our team pulled together a list of the best quilted gifts for teachers. Each of these patterns are perfect for Teacher Appreciation Week or celebrating the end of the school year!

1.) Math Whiz Table Runner by Abigail Dolinger

Teachers love to feel valued and appreciated, so personalized gifts can be a great choice. Your favorite math teacher will love this math-inspired table runner by Abigail Dolinger featuring simple fusible appliqué.

Math Whiz Table Runner by Abigail Dolinger will only add to classroom fun!

2.) Gift Card Pockets by Emily Lang

Any teacher will tell you that gift cards are their favorite. A gift card to a local coffee shop, bookstore, or even a restaurant for a special night out tucked into one of these fun, handmade gift card pockets is sure to be a hit.

Gift Card Pockets by Emily Lang are a classic and beloved gift for teachers

3.) School days Desk Runner by Stephanie Cunnyngham

Liven up their classroom with this adorable desk runner that features a spunky novelty print. The patchwork border could be made in school colors to personalize it for a favorite teacher.

4.) Scrappy Gift Envelope by Sara Curtis

Classroom supplies are often an out-of-pocket expense for teachers. Consider making this fun pouch and filling it with pencils or markers to use in their classroom. Maybe even sneak in a sweet treat for teacher as well.

Put a special treat inside this Scrappy Gift Envelope by Sara Curtis

5.) School Spirit by Theresa Eisinger

Wanting to go even bigger? This quilt by Theresa Eisinger can be customized using school colors or made in your teacher’s favorite color. Strip pieced Nine-Patch blocks make this quilt come together super quick. Instructions for multiple sizes are given so you can pick your preferred size.

Cheer your teachers on with School Spirit by Theresa Eisinger You can customize the quilt with your school’s colors!

Show You Care

Whether it’s through a thoughtful handmade gift, a heartfelt note, or simply a kind word of thanks, let’s take a moment to recognize the incredible work that teachers do every day. I hope this list of quilted gifts for teachers will inspire you to show the teacher in your life just how special they are!