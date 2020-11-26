Quilted Gifts for you! 5 foolproof ways to drop a hint…

This year is one for the record books. I think all of us have probably set new records in many parts of our lives. Some of my records are notable: I went 9 weeks without filling the gas tank in my car and kept a sourdough starter alive for over a year (mine is 14 months old and counting!) Others record-breaking streaks are now just normal every-day occurrences, like attending countless video meetings for work and for pleasure or wearing the same yoga pants 5 days in a row. Through it all we have pivoted, shifted, readjusted, and improvised our way through the maze of 2020 and we’re ready to prep for the holiday season.

Now that we are fully entrenched in a season like no other in recent memory – we are shifting once again. It’s clear that extended family gatherings are not going to happen in our household. However, we are still planning a Secret Santa with the siblings. Even though we can’t be together in person, we can find fun ways to connect and adjust our rituals.

So how can you make sure your Secret Santa knows how to make your dreams come true? I have a few suggestions:

How To Drop a Hint… Tips from an Expert

Post a List on the Fridge: OK, that’s an easy and obvious one. My youngest son has been doing this for years, and he swears Santa always sees it.

Here’s a suggestion for your list: How about a gift card to QuiltingDaily? Gift cards *always fit* and are the best gift for any quilter on your list.

2. Leave a Digital Trail: Casually leave a “suggestion” tab open on the family computer. It’s not very subtle, but it might work.

3. Make a Pinterest Board: It’s easy and lots of fun… and you can always refer to it later just in case Santa couldn’t find Pinterest online.

4. Update the Screensaver: That longarm machine will be the first thing your family sees!

This tote is a great pattern to make for yourself or someone else!

5. Buy it Yourself: Last year I avoided the scenario entirely and bought myself an online class I’d been dying to take. I made a little gift card and handed it to my husband, suggesting he could just slip it into my stocking.

Slip that gift card into a charming holder. You’ll find the pattern here!

Need some ideas to fill your own stocking this year? Hop on over to the Quilting Daily Gift Guide! Hours of inspiration and joy can be given – and received – from the items on this list. My top choices?

Top 5 Gifts for Quilters

*Magazine Subscriptions*

They’re a great deal and provide so much inspiration

*All Access Video Subscriptions*

You’ve watched everything on Netflix; now it’s time to take a deep dive into your craft

*eGift Cards*

Always the perfect gift, choose exactly what you want!

Whether you’re buying gifts for others or for yourself, I hope you take time to sit back and enjoy the peace and joy of the season.

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor