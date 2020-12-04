Quilted Holiday Gifts Just for Him

Now that we’ve got all of the lovely ladies and kiddos on our quilted holiday gifts list taken care of, now it’s time for the gentlemen. Whether the man in your life likes a neutral palette, bold geometry, patriotic quilts, or merely craves comfort over anything else, this assortment of Quilting Daily’s top selling quilt patterns for men may be just what you’re looking for. Also, make sure to check out our Holiday Gift Guide for more quilty treasures for everybody on your list, including those special and possibly hard-to-shop-for men. We can guarantee that any of our amazing gifts for him will leave him feeling cherished and connected to you year-round.

Created by Marianne Fons, the Parade Rest Quilt is a classic Pinwheel Star block for her latest Quilt of Valor®.

These darling Modern Mug Rugs are the perfect small quilting project to make with 2-½” strips. They are made with strips of batiks in gradating colors—with white corner triangles creating a rectangular Snowball block. Break out a favorite jelly roll or dip into your stash of fabric scraps to make this variation of the Snowball quilt block.

Enjoy the Three Tours quilt pattern from Love of Quilting. Designer Tony Jacobson created this quilt in honor of his nephew Eric who has served three tours of duty as a member of the Iowa National Guard. Use this pattern to make a Quilt of Valor®.

Three Tours by Tony Jacobson

Masculine quilt patterns are always popular. And New York State of Mind is no exception! This easy-to-make throw-size quilt is a great quilt for a man in fabrics designed by a man. With gray, gold, navy, and brown prints, you can’t go wrong.

In Honor Of designed by Diane Tomlinson. An easy-to-make quilt pattern “so that as many people as possible can make a Quilt of Valor to honor and comfort a relative, friend, or even a stranger touch by war, and to let them know their service is appreciated.”

