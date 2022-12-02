Quilted Ornaments to Spice Up Your Holidays

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

My favorite gifts to receive are from clever, resourceful friends who make things. Knitted socks and mittens, a hand-dyed scarf, or quilted ornaments are both beautiful and practical. This season, my shopping list is pretty short and manageable. So I’m doing some sewing for the grandchildren and have one ‘secret santa’ gift to get.

Where to Start?

I was hankering to make some small gifts or decorations — to sew something new this year — but where to start? Well, I looked through my stash for inspiration and found a cheerful fat quarter of a multi-colored, happy print from a past collection by Carrie Bloomston. Her designs are so fun! Perhaps I could quilt around the motifs in the print and then make quilted ornaments…

Then I remembered I had some trimming scraps from a few quilts hanging around. You know, the backing and batting trims from squaring up a quilt before binding? I put these all together — and, voila — I had a quilt sandwich! Due to the nature of the backing/batting trims, the sandwich was kind of long and narrow. So I had to cut the fat quarter to size. But that leftover was used in a second and third quilt sandwich for more quilted ornaments.

Let’s Get Stitching

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Back to the first quilt sandwich (which measured about 8″ x 20″). At the machine, I densely free-motion quilted in and around the motifs. Then I created filler shapes and patterns in the background. I had a great time with some ‘anything goes’ stitching! Eventually, I changed thread color and weight and just had a lot of fun working on my quilted ornaments.

Once the quilting was done, I decided to cut heart shapes out of the quilted fabric. First, I cut out a paper template. Then I grabbed my fine-tipped permanent marker and started tracing around the templates. I fit as many hearts as I could on the quilted fabric!

While I chose to work from the back because the fabric was less busy, either side works fine. I traced them randomly; I did not ‘fussy cut’ any of the design elements on the front. Of course, you could do that with your quilted ornaments if you wished. But I chose to embrace the magic of serendipity and each heart was a tiny little gem, if I do say so myself.

Note: Yes, I did say permanent marker. The quilting and backing fabrics were very busy, so I really needed to see the lines. When I trimmed, I cut a tiny bit inside the line, cutting off the marker lines. But you can use whatever marking pen you are comfortable with.

To finish the edges of the quilted ornaments, I used a decorative stitch called a ‘honeycomb stitch’ on my machine. But a zigzag or satin stitch would have been lovely, too. Then, to make each one into an ornament, I used a 12″ length of 1/8″ ribbon and a VERY heavy-duty, thick, hand-sewing needle with a large eye and sharp point (like one for upholstery or other heavy work) to ‘sew’ the ribbon right through the center top. Finally, I tied a knot in the ribbon so these hearts are ready to hang anywhere!

More ornament fun!

Quilted Ornaments from Our Readers

We have a long history of featuring beautifully clever and whimsical quilted ornaments. These include submissions created by our contributors and readers in our magazines. In fact, one year, we had a Quilting Arts Gifts Ornament Challenge in an icy-blue color palette. Over 20 ornaments made by readers and friends were featured in a gallery in Quilting Arts Gifts Magazine, Holiday 2012/2013.

This magazine also includes my all-time favorite little charmers, Mighty Little Monsters and Robots by Tina Lewis. If you love a bit of handwork and making stuffies, these monsters and robots will melt your heart!

Another of my favorite quilted ornaments is Valerie Komkov Hill’s Little Bird project. Valerie used her talents as a mixed-media artist to create tiny art quilts, painted and stitched, that would make lovely ornaments or gift tags. This was featured in Quilting Arts Holiday 2022, a compilation issue containing dozens of gorgeous projects to decorate the home, give as gifts, and impress your friends for Hanukkah, Christmas, and year-round.

I had a lot of fun challenging myself to make quilted ornaments this year. Plus it was fun to sew something I can use to decorate my home! Whatever way you celebrate the holidays, we all hope your heart and home are filled with love in this season of thanks, hope, and giving.

Quilt on!

Kristine