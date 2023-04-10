Quilted Postcard Swap – Reader Inspirations

If you’re on the hunt for a fun, quick project that will to spark your creativity — or just to relax — a quilted postcard is the way to go! Not only are they a great way to experiment with new techniques and designs, but they also make for wonderful keepsakes or gifts for loved ones. In our January/February 2023 issue of Love of Quilting, we invited you to join our quilted postcard swap.

For several weeks, we anxiously waited for the first postcards to arrive. As they started pouring in, we “oohed and aahed” over every reveal. So many creative cards and inspiring stories! All of the postcards have now been swapped and mailed to participants, and we’ll continue to share more imaginative reader postcards in our remaining 2023 issues. Below is just a glimpse of just some of the amazing designs our readers made.

Digitized Machine Embroidered

“This postcard was designed, digitized, and stitched by me to be a sunny ray of happiness and hope to the recipient.” – Lorna Weber, Huffman, TX

1930’s Reproduction Prints Dresden

Beverly Hottman of Elk Grove, California, used 1930’s reproduction prints to make a pretty Dresden Star block, and topped it with a yo-yo and vintage button in the center.

Mini Hexagon Flowers

“I enjoy all types of needlework. When I can incorporate several different techniques into one item, it just makes my day. That is why I created my postcard using traditional machine piecing, hand-stitched hexies, hand-stitched appliqué, and embroidery.” – Caral Turner, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Mini Rainbow Log Cabin Blocks

“My quilted postcard displays my very first log cabin blocks. I love small quilts, so this challenge really spoke to me. It was fun and I can’t wait to make some more!” – Lynore Redding, St. Petersburg, FL

Foundation Pieced Ray of Sunshine

“Inspired by our sunny weather in southern California, I drafted a foundation for a setting sun. Machine pieced and quilted.” – Charis Mansur, Pasadena, CA

Stay Tuned For More Reader Postcard Inspirations

Keep an eye out throughout our remaining 2023 issues of Love of Quilting for more inspiring reader versions of quilted postcards. If you participated in the January/February 2023 swap, you just might see your quilted postcard here or in print! Would you like to see another reader postcard swap in our January/February 2024 Love of Quilting issue? Let us know in the comments below!

We LOVE when readers share their creative quilts. If you’ve made a quilt from any Love of Quilting issue, please share a photo and tell us about it via email at [email protected].