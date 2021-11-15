Quilted Table Runners: Thanksgiving Edition!

Regardless of how many people may or may not be gathered around your table this Thanksgiving, one thing remains the same, we all love an opportunity to show off a new quilted table runner! Autumn and Thanksgiving-inspired table runners are some of the most popular patterns found in our store, and the patterns highlighted below, originally published in 2018, are hands-down our most favorite. By skimming through these, we can practically smell the turkey in the oven now, how about you?

Do you like Thanksgiving as much as we do? Coming together with family and friends to give thanks together, share delicious food together, and make new memories just deepens our connections to one another. It’s also an opportunity to show off your quilted table runners! No Thanksgiving table is complete, in this quilter’s opinion, without an Autumn-inspired table runner or table topper. Here’s a round-up of six quilted table runners to add patchwork gravy to your Thanksgiving décor!

Let’s Talk Turkey!

How can you not love this adapted Dresden Plate appliqué? Because the design uses a 5” square fabric pack and just a little yardage, you have the perfect excuse to grab one of those seasonal collections on display at your local fabric shop, and get sewing right away! Get this turkey on your table!

Autumn Leaves Table Runner and Placemat

This lovely autumnal table runner uses simple patchwork combined with appliqué of pumpkins and falling maple leaves. And—bonus—there are placemat designs, too! Designer Patrick Lose loves designing for the holidays!

Happy Harvest Table Topper

Another harvest design from Patrick Lose, this table topper is ideal for the desert table—showcase those apple and pear pies! The “crimped” edge and satin-stitched appliqué is as sweet as can be.

Flying South Table Runner

Flying Geese units can show up in any quilt design, it’s true, but aren’t they just destined to be part of a Thanksgiving table runner? Nothing says harvest season like geese flying south for the winter.

Pumpkin Patch Set

Let there be a bountiful harvest of appliqué on your table this season! These primitive-style appliqué gourds and corn are a light-hearted classic. And the extra hotpads are ideal for all those side dishes you’ll want to squeeze onto the table!

