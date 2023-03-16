What do you get when you combine expert-led classes and a whole bunch of quilting enthusiasts? You get Stitch Fest, of course! We’re thrilled to share our 2023 lineup of incredible instructors like master quilter Bobbie Gentili, David M. Taylor, and many, many more!

According to her website, geekybobbin.com, instructor Bobbie Gentili found the right outlet for her lifelong creativity and love of mathematics when she was introduced to modern quilting. She now spends every waking moment designing quilt patterns, curating beautiful fabrics, and teaching quilters how to level up their skills, so they too can rock any quiltmaking challenge. Her Geeky Bobbin patterns feature bold, geometric designs, curves and long strips to give a sense of movement. She finds inspiration in science, nature, and geeky culture.

Bobbie Gentili

We were intrigued, so we asked Bobbie to share a little more about her quilting life.

Eileen: Tell us about your quilting background. When did you start and how were you drawn to the craft?

Bobbie: I was born in Poland, and we lived in Iraq during the Iran/Iraq war. My dad taught at the university. My mother had a sewing machine on the kitchen table in my earliest memories. She did some seamstress work for our neighbors. My grandmother was an amazing hand embroiderer. My first experience sewing: I remember sewing clothes onto my Barbies. We moved to Toronto, Canada when I was five.

I’ve always made things. I first got into quilting in August 2016 with a Facebook group of fellow makers and moms. These friends shared resources and free video series—basically a master class in quilting—with me before I ever visited a quilt shop.

I started designing everything myself (because I didn’t know there were patterns). I come from a mathematical background—I was a software engineer, so I started designing quilts in PowerPoint. And I loved it! I eventually switched to Inkscape—a free equivalent to Adobe Illustrator. I used that to manipulate designs I created in Electric Quilt (EQ8). My first quilt was a half-square triangle Tetris quilt.

I quit my day job in January 2018, started quilting for customers in May 2018, published my first pattern in October 2018, and started teaching in October 2019.

Eileen: Can you tell us about a project that meant a lot to you? How did this project affect your quilting career?

Bobbie: There are three quilts that impacted my career (all in the spring and summer of 2018):

1 Longarm quilting New Wave for Libs Elliott. 2 Releasing my Retro Tetro pattern. The collaboration with Libs, having a ‟yes and” for her signature blocks in combination with the layout I had come up with for a simple HST baby quilt, leading to a richer design. 3 Designing Moonrise/Downpour/Daybreak in response to Libs’ Tattooed North fabric collection. This Lakeside Reflections series is where I started to really see my voice and personal style as a designer. The fabrics were inspired by summers on Lake Nipissing in Central Ontario: ripples in the water, birch bark, pine needles, and starry skies in warm and cool neutrals with a metallic shine. The fabrics gave me the feeling of sitting on a dock overlooking the water. These three striking geometric landscapes playing with curves and strips and showing how geometric shapes can be used to create fractured reflections of the sky on water really set the tone for my future designs. Daybreak, by Bobbie Gentili. Downpour, by Bobbie Gentili. Moonrise, by Bobbie Gentili.

Eileen: What project or projects are you most looking forward to accomplishing in 2023 and why?

Bobbie: I’m looking forward to finishing some samples of my upcoming pattern called I Wove U. I have a throw and a queen top waiting to be quilted. The big blocks come together so fast that I’m sure I’ll make at least 2 more. They’re so fun! The pattern will be out in late April.

If you're interested in developing your modern quilting skills and want to learn from the best, you should consider taking a class from Bobbie Gentili at Stitch Fest! This is a great opportunity for any quilter to expand their skills and knowledge in this craft.